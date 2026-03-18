Long Island Cafe Earns #1 Restaurant Rating in Michigan With Over 2,500 Five-Star Google Reviews

Signature dishes at Long Island Cafe, the #1 rated restaurant in Michigan with over 2,500 five-star Google reviews. Located in Battle Creek, MI.

Battle Creek breakfast destination holds 4.9-star rating backed by over 2,500 Google reviews, ranking it #1 in Michigan

We are proud to be rated number one in Michigan and we plan to keep earning that title every single day” — Zakary Thompson, Owner, Long Island Cafe

BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙛𝙚, a breakfast and lunch destination in Battle Creek, Michigan, has been ranked the #1 rated restaurant in the state according to BusinessRate, a platform that analyzes Google review data across businesses nationwide. The restaurant currently holds a 4.9-star rating backed by more than 2,500 Google reviews — one of the highest review counts for any independently owned restaurant in Michigan.𝘼 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙁𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙Battle Creek has long been recognized as the Cereal Capital of the World, but locals have increasingly embraced a new identity: a city that takes its breakfast seriously. Long Island Cafe has become the centerpiece of that reputation, drawing a loyal following with its made-to-order omelets, rotating monthly breakfast features, and a menu that blends classic American breakfast with Caribbean-inspired flavors."We're not just serving food — we're building something that this community can be proud of," said Zakary Thompson, owner of Long Island Cafe. "When people leave us a five-star review, that tells us we're doing it right. Getting to nearly 2,500 of those means everything."𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙈𝙚𝙣𝙪, 𝙎𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙮The restaurant has recently introduced menu updates designed to keep regulars coming back while giving first-time visitors even more reasons to stop in. Rotating monthly features offer something new alongside the staples that earned the restaurant its reputation — from stacked omelets to signature plates that have become local favorites.Despite its popularity, Long Island Cafe has maintained fast ticket times that keep wait times short even during peak hours — a point of pride for the team and a detail frequently mentioned in customer reviews.𝙂𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝘽𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙠Beyond the kitchen, Long Island Cafe has established itself as a community-minded business. The restaurant hosts monthly Community Donation Days, selecting one day each month to donate 25% of all sales to a featured local organization. Upcoming partners include Girls on the Run of Calhoun County in April and Alternatives Care Centers' Faithful Fatherhood Program in May.The restaurant has also made headlines in the past for providing free meals to veterans and supporting other local causes throughout the year."We believe in going above and beyond — whether that's the food on the plate or how we show up for our community," Thompson added. "Most restaurants donate 10%. We do 25% because that's what Long Island is about."𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙜 𝙄𝙨𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘾𝙖𝙛𝙚Long Island Cafe is located at 256 Helmer Rd N, Battle Creek, MI 49037. The restaurant is open daily from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM, serving breakfast and lunch. With a 4.9-star Google rating and over 2,500 reviews, it is currently ranked as the #1 rated restaurant in Michigan by BusinessRate.For more information, visit the Long Island Cafe Facebook page or call (269) 719-2587.

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