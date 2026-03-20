Business Process Analytics Market: Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Insights & Forecast to 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Business Process Analytics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Business Process Analytics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business process analytics market is rapidly evolving, driven by organizations’ increasing need to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to technological advances. By examining current trends and future projections, we can better understand the market’s growth trajectory as well as the key factors influencing its expansion over the coming years.

Forecasted Growth of the Business Process Analytics Market from 2025 to 2030

The business process analytics market has shown notable growth over recent years and is poised to continue this momentum. It is projected to increase from $11.83 billion in 2025 to $12.91 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This earlier expansion was largely driven by the rising need for operational efficiency, the growing complexity of business workflows, wider adoption of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, increased reliance on data-driven decision-making, and the heightened demand for compliance and regulatory reporting.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow strongly, reaching $18.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. This anticipated growth is fueled by the increasing uptake of AI-powered process analytics, the rise of cloud-based platforms, greater integration with IoT-generated operational data, and a stronger focus on predictive and prescriptive analytics. Additionally, automation technologies such as robotic process automation (RPA) are contributing to this upward trend. Emerging trends in this period include wider adoption of process mining solutions, a surge in demand for real-time process insights, growth in automation analytics aimed at boosting operational efficiency, expanding workflow analytics to identify bottlenecks, and rising implementation of digital twin technologies for optimizing processes.

Understanding Business Process Analytics and Its Role

Business process analytics involves a detailed review of an organization’s workflows and processes through data analysis to pinpoint inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and areas needing improvement. This approach empowers companies to make more informed decisions, enhance overall performance, and improve operational effectiveness. By leveraging these insights, businesses can optimize their processes and gain a competitive edge.

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Key Drivers Behind the Expanding Business Process Analytics Market

One of the primary forces propelling the business process analytics market is the growing emphasis on digital transformation initiatives. These initiatives encompass strategic projects aimed at adopting digital technologies to improve business operations and competitiveness. As customer demands evolve toward faster, more personalized, and seamless digital experiences, organizations are seeking ways to meet these needs efficiently. Business process analytics plays a vital role by providing clear visibility into processes, allowing companies to measure performance and make data-driven decisions that optimize workflows, improve customer experiences, and boost operational excellence.

In November 2023, the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), a UK government agency, reported that around 58% of organizations planned to increase their digital spending that year. Additionally, digital investment in the United States is forecasted to exceed $1 trillion by 2025, representing approximately 35% of global expenditure. These statistics underscore how the rising importance of digital transformation is driving demand for business process analytics solutions.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the business process analytics market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

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