Haven Treatment Center Announces Milestone After Passing State Fire Inspection, Expanding Foster Care Bed Availability

Haven Treatment Center Clears Key Safety Hurdle, Paving the Way for Expanded Foster Care Capacity

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven Treatment Center has successfully passed its state fire inspection, completing an important milestone that allows the program to move forward in preparing additional beds for youth in foster care. The inspection confirms that the facility meets state safety standards and marks a significant step toward expanding placement capacity for children who need stable and supportive care.After months of preparation to ensure the facility meets all required safety measures, Haven Treatment Center is now working toward opening additional beds for foster youth. The expansion is intended to support children who are currently displaced or waiting for appropriate placements that can meet both their housing and mental health needs.Across Washington, child welfare providers continue working to address the shortage of available foster placements, particularly for youth who require trauma-informed care and mental health services. Haven Treatment Center’s expanded capacity is part of the broader effort to help reduce placement disruptions and ensure that children entering care have access to safe, stable environments where they can receive the support they need.As part of its ongoing community engagement efforts, Haven Treatment Center will also be participating in the Ridgefield School District’s 2nd Annual Industry Hiring Fair at Ridgefield High School. The event brings together local employers and community members to explore career opportunities and connect with organizations providing essential services in the region. Haven’s participation reflects its commitment not only to supporting youth in foster care, but also to building partnerships and strengthening the local workforce in behavioral health and residential treatment services.As Haven Treatment Center remains focused on supporting youth in foster care through structured care, mental health services, and a safe therapeutic setting designed to promote stability and healing.Members of the media and reporters covering foster care, child welfare, and mental health services in Washington are encouraged to contact Haven Treatment Center for additional information regarding the program and upcoming placement availability.

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