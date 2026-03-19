Eyecon | RxSafe and LTC@Home Pharmacy Network Strengthen Partnership with Launch of LTC@Vantage Bundle

The LTC@Vantage Bundle helps independent pharmacies launch and scale long-term care at home (LTC@H) services more efficiently.

New offering is designed to help independent pharmacies launch and scale long-term care at home services more efficiently

Independent pharmacies want to grow into LTC@Home, but they shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Carly Cox, Executive Director of the LTC@Home Pharmacy Network.” — Carly Cox, LTC@Home Pharmacy Network Executive Director

VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eyecon | RxSafe and the LTC@Home Pharmacy Network (LTC@H) are strengthening their partnership with the introduction of the LTC@Vantage Bundle, a new offering designed to help independent pharmacies launch and scale long-term care at home (LTC@H) services more efficiently.The bundle combines LTC@Home Pharmacy Network membership, implementation support, and operational guidance with automation solutions from Eyecon|RxSafe, giving pharmacies a practical pathway to build scalable LTC at Home programs.As demand for care delivered in the home continues to grow, independent pharmacies are increasingly stepping into expanded roles supporting patients and caregivers. However, many pharmacies face operational challenges when moving beyond traditional retail models — including staffing limitations, manual processes, and the need to implement consistent workflows that can support growth.The LTC@Vantage Bundle was created to help address those challenges by pairing operational expertise with automation technology that improves efficiency and accuracy within pharmacy workflows.“Independent pharmacies want to grow into LTC@Home, but they shouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel,” said Carly Cox, Executive Director of the LTC@Home Pharmacy Network. “By combining our support with the automation capabilities from Eyecon | RxSafe, pharmacies can build programs that work for their teams, their patients, and their long-term success.”Automation solutions from Eyecon|RxSafe help pharmacies reduce manual workload, improve dispensing accuracy, and create repeatable processes that support growing LTC at Home programs.“Pharmacies need comprehensive solutions that allow them to grow without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Heidi Junkermeier, Sales Marketing Manager for Eyecon | RxSafe. “Strengthening our partnership with the LTC@Home Pharmacy Network allows us to connect pharmacies with both the operational framework and automation tools needed to make LTC at Home services sustainable.”The LTC@Vantage Bundle may include:- LTC@Home Pharmacy Network membership- Implementation guidance and training resources- Weekly office hours and expert support- Automation solutions from Eyecon|RxSafe to support scalable dispensing and adherence packaging workflows- Customizable options based on pharmacy size and operational goalsPharmacies interested in learning more about the partnership and bundle options can contact team@ltcah.com with the subject line “LTC@Vantage.”About Eyecon | RxSafeEyecon | RxSafe develops pharmacy automation solutions designed to improve accuracy, efficiency, and patient safety. From visual precision counting technology to adherence packaging automation, Eyecon|RxSafe helps pharmacies streamline operations and support scalable growth across retail, institutional, and long-term care environments.Eyecon | RxSafe is part of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a Fortune 200 global manufacturer with more than 100 years of engineering and operational expertise.Empowering Pharmacies Through InnovationLearn more at www.rxsafe.com and www.eyeconvpc.com About LTC@Home Pharmacy NetworkLTC@Home Pharmacy Network helps independent pharmacies expand into long-term care at home services through expert guidance, training, and a supportive community. The network equips pharmacies to improve medication adherence, support caregivers, and reduce hospital readmissions while building new sustainable revenue streams.Learn more at www.ltcah.com

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