CHANTAL MCNEILY SELECTED AS TOP GLOBAL FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT LEADER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Chantl McNeily at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Chantal McNeily as Top Global Financial Empowerment Leader of the Year for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Chantal McNeily has proven herself an expert in wealth management. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Chantal currently serves as President and Board Chair, for FuturFund Canada’s largest student run not for profit organization equipping girls and young women aged 16 to 25 with the financial knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to thrive. Founded on the belief that financial education is not just a skill but a foundation for empowerment, FuturFund has developed a comprehensive approach to addressing the gaps young women often face in understanding money management, investing, and financial independence. By focusing exclusively on girls and young women in a critical stage of life, transitioning from high school to university, early careers, and beyond, the organization ensures its impact is both timely and enduring. “Financial literacy is a cornerstone of independence and opportunity,” said Chantal McNeily, President and Board Chair of FuturFund. “Our mission is to ensure that young women in Canada are not only prepared to manage their finances effectively but also confident enough to take control of their financial futures. By creating spaces where financial knowledge is accessible, relevant, and relatable, we’re reshaping what empowerment looks like for the next generation.” Under Chantal’s leadership, FuturFund has set its sights on Global expansion.In addition to her role with FuturFund, Chantal is an Investment and Wealth Advisor at one of Canada’s leading full-service investment firms, providing high net worth individuals, families, and business owners with sophisticated investment strategies, financial planning, and portfolio management solutions. Within her role, Chantal focuses on strategic planning, disciplined investing, and multi generational wealth guidance, helping clients build lasting financial security while designing a life of affluence that extends beyond financial wealth.Her current and previous roles include Investment and Wealth Advisor, Associate Branch Director; Director of Wealth Sales at Sun Life Global Investments; Business Development Manager at Manulife Investment Management; and Senior Internal Wholesaler for U.S. Variable Annuities at John Hancock Financial Services. Through these positions, Chantal has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry insight, and a strong commitment to advancing both client success and organizational growth.Chantal’s areas of expertise include wealth management, financial planning, portfolio strategy, high-net-worth client advisory, business development, and investment solutions. Known for her strategic mindset, client focused approach, and commitment to empowering others, she continues to build trusted relationships while delivering thoughtful and results driven financial guidance.Before embarking on her professional career path, Chantal completed her Bachelor’s degree at Western University, where she earned a double major in Finance and Economics. Growing up in a family with a forty-year legacy in wealth management, she developed an early understanding of the industry and a deep appreciation for the importance of thoughtful long term financial planning.Throughout her illustrious career, she has been nominated for numerous awards and international recognition. Chantal McNeily will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will receive the prestigious Top Global Financial Empowerment Leader at IAOTP’s annual awards gala, held at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.Alongside her successful career, Chantal remains deeply committed to community engagement and advancing women in finance. Through her leadership and advocacy, Chantal continues to champion greater financial confidence, inclusion, and opportunity for the next generation of investors and leaders.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Chantal McNeily for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Chantal is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at the gala."Looking back, Chantal McNeily attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. Looking ahead, Chantal remains focused on expanding financial education, empowering women to become confident investors, and helping individuals and families build lasting financial security for future generations.Chantal believes that true affluence extends far beyond financial wealth. Her purpose is to help clients design a life of affluence by embracing the values, experiences, and goals that give their lives meaning."My purpose is to help you design a life of affluence, embracing all aspects of life that fuel your soul and define your purpose."About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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