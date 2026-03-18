Gillie and Marc Team Up with Sesame Street To Unveil New Public Art Collaboration at RXR’s 590 Madison Avenue on 3/20

The Power of Togetherness Art Exhibit and Unveiling on March 20, 10am - 2pm

The Nostalgic Official Unveiling Will Take Place at 590 Madison Avenue, In Midtown, On Friday, March 20, from 10 AM to 2 PM, And Is Open To The Public

The Power of Togetherness, we aim to create an experience that is hopeful, accessible, and full of heart, something that brings people together while shining a light on the animals and wild places.” — Giillie and Marc

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed artists Gillie and Marc have partnered with Sesame Street for a major public art exhibition in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The exhibition, titled: The Power of Togetherness, will officially unveil on Friday, March 20th, from 10 AM to 2 PM EST at 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

This joyful and immersive public art experience will feature Gillie and Marc’s iconic characters, Rabbitwoman and Dogman, alongside larger-than-life sculptures of beloved Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Bert, and Ernie. Additionally, endangered animals such as the Northern White Rhino, African Elephant, and Mountain Gorilla will be highlighted in the exhibition.

The exhibition celebrates the values of empathy, kindness, and shared responsibility, as well as the principles that have shaped generations of children and adults alike.

Launch Event Details: Things to Do in NYC

- Who: Internationally acclaimed artists Gillie and Marc with Sesame Street

- What: Official Unveiling: The Power of Togetherness, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and interactive experience for families, Gillie and Marc poster, available while supplies last.

- When/Date: Friday, March 20, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

- Where/Location: 590 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022 (Midtown)

The Power of Togetherness transforms Madison Avenue into an uplifting, interactive destination, inviting visitors of all ages to sit, connect, reflect, and become part of the artwork.

“This collaboration is about more than art,” say Gillie and Marc. “It is about using creativity as a force for good. Sesame Street has always stood for kindness, learning, and belonging values that resonate deeply with our work. With The Power of Togetherness, we aim to create an experience that is hopeful, accessible, and full of heart, something that brings people together while shining a light on the animals and wild places that need our care.”

A defining feature of the exhibition is its urgent conservation message. Each endangered animal represented in the sculptures reflects a real species facing serious threats in the wild, highlighting Gillie and Marc’s commitment to wildlife advocacy and environmental awareness. By pairing iconic childhood characters with at-risk animals, the exhibition creates a powerful visual language that resonates across generations and fosters empathy in a meaningful, memorable, and human way.

Located just steps from Central Park and Fifth Avenue, The Power of Togetherness is designed to integrate into the everyday rhythm of NYC. Open and accessible to the public, the installation encourages passersby, families, workers, tourists, and local residents to pause, engage with the sculptures, take photographs, and absorb the simple yet profound message at the heart of the project: togetherness has the power to change the world.

The sculptures will remain on view at 590 Madison Avenue for 12 months, establishing the exhibition as an ongoing public destination and a lasting cultural moment in the city.

As part of the launch, the event will also feature a special connection to Sesame Street Learn & Play at American Dream, further extending the spirit of The Power of Togetherness.

About Gillie and Marc:

Recognized by The New York Times as among the most prolific artists of their generation, Gillie and Marc are internationally celebrated for their monumental public sculptures that blend storytelling, whimsy, and a profound commitment to social and environmental change. For over two decades, their work has transformed public spaces around the world into places of connection, reflection, and joy.

About Sesame Workshop:

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and beyond. For over 50 years, they have operated at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts—all in the service of empowering each generation to build a better world.

About RXR:

This landmark public art exhibition is presented in partnership with RXR, a long-term collaborator and supporter of Gillie and Marc’s vision for meaningful, people-first public spaces. Known for transforming New York City through thoughtful placemaking and cultural investment, RXR has played a vital role in bringing "The Power of Togetherness" to life by providing the extraordinary public setting at 590 Madison Avenue.

About American Dream:

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unparalleled mix of world-class entertainment, retail, and dining, encompassing more than 3 million square feet.

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