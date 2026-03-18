Metrovolo Launches Private AI Platform for Professional Services Firms

New managed service deploys AI on firm-controlled infrastructure, keeping sensitive client data away from outside AI providers

The model runs on infrastructure the firm controls. Their data doesn't leave. That isn't a feature we added — it's how the system is designed.” — Jordan Durrani, Founder & CEO of Metrovolo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metrovolo , a Houston-based company that deploys and manages private AI environments for professional services firms, is now offering a platform that keeps client data within the firm's own environment. The company handles all setup, monitoring, and ongoing management of the AI tools it deploys on private cloud infrastructure.The platform provides document analysis, drafting, research, and summarization through a chat interface accessible to the firm's team. Unlike most AI tools — which process prompts and documents on the provider's own systems — Metrovolo deployments process information on infrastructure the firm controls. Client prompts and documents are not sent to outside AI providers for inference or training.Metrovolo is focused on law firms, financial advisors, healthcare practices, and other regulated professional services firms, with an initial emphasis on the Houston, Dallas–Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio markets."Professional services firms face a real tradeoff," said Jordan Durrani, Founder & CEO of Metrovolo. "They can ban AI tools and fall behind, or they can let employees use products that send sensitive client information through an outside provider's systems. We built Metrovolo so firms don't have to make that choice."Each deployment includes encryption at rest and in transit, admin-managed access controls, and audit logging. The service is designed for firms that need tighter control over confidential information, including law firms subject to ABA Model Rule 1.6, financial advisory firms with SEC and FINRA obligations, and healthcare practices handling HIPAA-regulated data. As a managed service, Metrovolo handles deployment, monitoring, maintenance, updates, and support on an ongoing basis."The model runs on infrastructure the firm controls," said Durrani. "Their data doesn't leave. That isn't a feature we added — it's how the system is designed."About MetrovoloMetrovolo is a Houston-based company that deploys and manages private AI environments for professional services firms. Its service allows teams to use AI tools while keeping sensitive client information within the firm's own environment. For more information, visit metrovolo.com

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