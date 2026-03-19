VibeIQ Appoints Mark Rudolph as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Growth

Former Wiser Solutions CRO joins expanding leadership team as VibeIQ scales its platform for product decision-making

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VibeIQ , a software platform transforming how retail, footwear, and apparel brands bring products to market, today announced the appointment of Mark Rudolph as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The newly created role reflects VibeIQ’s continued investment in scaling its go-to-market organization as the company experiences rapid growth.Mark brings extensive experience building and scaling global revenue organizations for enterprise SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Wiser Solutions, a retail intelligence platform where he led a global go-to-market organization spanning marketing, sales, customer success, and support. During his tenure, he worked with leading brands and retailers to improve commercial decision-making through real-time market intelligence across pricing, assortment, and competitive visibility.At VibeIQ, Mark will lead the company’s global go-to-market strategy, including sales, marketing, and customer success, with a focus on scaling growth while ensuring customers achieve meaningful business outcomes.Building the Foundation for Scalable GrowthMark’s career has focused on helping software companies transition from early product-market traction to repeatable, predictable growth. His experience includes building the systems and cross-functional alignment required to scale enterprise SaaS organizations—from refining positioning and ideal customer profile targeting to establishing disciplined sales processes and strong value realization through customer success.“Much of my career has centered on helping companies move from early traction to sustainable scale,” said Mark. “That requires building systems that allow an organization to grow predictably while ensuring every team—from marketing to sales to customer success—is aligned around delivering the best possible outcomes for customers.”Solving a Critical Challenge for Product CompaniesMark was drawn to VibeIQ by both the importance of the problem and the company’s approach to helping product teams make better decisions earlier in the go-to-market process.“Product companies today face enormous pressure,” Mark said. “Shorter trend cycles, more SKUs, more channels, and greater demand volatility are making product decisions more complex than ever. Yet many of the most critical decisions are still managed through disconnected processes and spreadsheets.”He added: “What stood out about VibeIQ is that it moves organizations beyond simply managing product data to orchestrating product decisions. The team has built something truly unique, and the opportunity to help scale that vision was incredibly compelling.”Investing in the Future of Product Decision-MakingIn industries like retail, footwear, and fashion, product decisions ultimately determine market success. While brands may have strong marketing or distribution, success depends on bringing the right products to market at the right time.“What excites me most about VibeIQ is the opportunity to help companies move from slow, fragmented product processes to environments where teams can collaborate around shared information and make better decisions earlier in the lifecycle,” Mark said. “When that happens, brands don’t just move faster—they operate with much greater confidence.”As product companies face increasing complexity across channels, assortments, and demand patterns, many still rely on tools designed as systems of record rather than platforms that enable collaborative decision-making.VibeIQ addresses this by connecting the teams responsible for planning, creating, and launching products—turning fragmented information into coordinated action across the go-to-market process.Strengthening the Leadership Team for the Next Phase“Mark brings exactly the type of leadership we need as VibeIQ enters its next stage of growth,” said Brian Lindauer, CEO of VibeIQ. “His experience building and scaling high-performing go-to-market organizations will be instrumental as we expand our reach and continue helping brands make smarter product decisions earlier in the lifecycle.”Mark’s appointment follows a series of strategic leadership hires as VibeIQ continues to invest in building a world-class team.With Mark leading the revenue organization, VibeIQ is strengthening its ability to help brands bring better products to market faster while navigating the growing complexity of today’s consumer landscape.About VibeIQVibeIQ is a software platform that brings merchandising, design, and sales teams together in a collaborative environment with access to real-time, fully attributed product data and visuals. By enabling a shared view of product decisions earlier in the go-to-market process, VibeIQ helps brands bring higher-performing products to market faster while reducing operational friction and waste.

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