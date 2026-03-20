SEU Worship Announces First Headlining Tour with The Summer Tour

SEU Worship The Summer Tour 2026

Tickets go on sale March 25th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEU Worship, the worship collective born out of Southeastern University, will embark on their first-ever headlining tour this June with The Summer Tour, a 12-date run bringing their signature worship sound and theologically rich songwriting to communities across the country.

What began as a campus-wide worship movement has grown far beyond Southeastern University, connecting with churches, worship leaders, and listeners nationwide. Now, SEU Worship is bringing that same heart for authentic worship to cities across the country.

The Summer Tour will invite audiences into evenings designed to be more than performances. Each gathering will create space for Spirit-led worship, marked by bold faith, thoughtful songwriting, and intentional moments set aside for God to move.

“From the beginning, SEU Worship has carried a heart for the local church,” the collective shares. “This tour is an extension of what God started in our chapel—an opportunity for people across the country to encounter Jesus in a real and personal way.”

Known for songs like “Monday Morning Faith” and “What a God,” SEU Worship represents a new generation of worship leaders passionate about writing songs that serve the Church while speaking to the spiritual hunger of today’s listeners. Their music has grown from a campus expression into a movement impacting communities worldwide.

This June, The Summer Tour will visit 12 cities, bringing the university’s community-driven worship experience to churches and venues nationwide. An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, March 23rd with code WHATAGOD, and tickets are available to the public starting Wednesday, March 25th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, June 4, 2026 – Fort Myers, FL – Riverside Church

Friday, June 5, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Celebration Church

Saturday, June 6, 2026 – Panama City, FL – Lighthouse Church

Sunday, June 7, 2026 – Gallatin, TN – Freedom Church

Thursday, June 11, 2026 – Foley, AL – Summit Church

Friday, June 12, 2026 – Spring, TX – Valley Rise Church

Saturday, June 13, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Cross Mountain Church

Sunday, June 14, 2026 – Cleburne, TX – The Heights Church

Thursday, June 18, 2026 – Huntersville, NC – Lake Forest Church Huntersville

Friday, June 19, 2026 – Camp Hill, PA – Christian Life Assembly

Saturday, June 20, 2026 – Bowie, MD – Cornerstone Church

Sunday, June 21, 2026 – Chesterfield, VA – Southside Church

About SEU Worship:

SEU Worship is the worship movement at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. As a collaboration between the faculty, staff, students, and alumni, SEU Worship is a reflection of the worship during weekly chapel services on our campus and within our community. Inspired by the sounds of current pop music and the culture of our student population, our writers aim to craft prophetic, theologically sound lyrics that resonate with audiences of all ages, but especially young adults.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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