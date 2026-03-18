North Dakota Department of Commerce announces launch of Talent Pipeline Fly-In Grant Program

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is launching the Talent Pipeline Fly-In Grant Program, an initiative designed to help communities attract out-of-state workers by showcasing career opportunities and the lifestyle available in North Dakota. The program will support up to 10 communities as they host fly-In events for qualified job seekers identified through the Find the Good Life pipeline.

Workforce shortages remain one of North Dakota’s top challenges. The 2025 Workforce Ecosystem Assessment identified a lack of available workers as the most significant barrier employers face, and more than 15,000 open jobs underscore the need for innovative recruitment strategies.

“The Fly-In Grant Program strengthens North Dakota’s long‑term workforce strategy by giving communities a structured way to connect with prospective workers,” said Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “It also allows candidates to experience firsthand the opportunities, quality of life and sense of community that set our state apart.”

Fly-in events will allow prospective residents to meet with employers while experiencing communities, helping them better understand housing options, amenities, daily routines and local support systems. This approach addresses factors that often make relocation difficult for newcomers.

Research and resident relocation data show that visiting a place significantly increases the likelihood of someone choosing to move there. In fact, 76% of new residents reported visiting North Dakota before relocating, underscoring the impact of firsthand experiences on long-term decisions about where to live and work.

Communities selected for the Talent Pipeline Fly-In Grant Program may receive up to $25,000 in matching grant funds per event, with a required 1:1 match. Each event must host at least five jobseekers. All events funded through the program must be completed by June 30, 2027. Eligible applicants include economic development organizations, incorporated cities, counties, chambers of commerce, job development authorities, regional councils and tribal entities. Applications open March 24, 2026, and will be reviewed in the order received until program funds are fully obligated. Commerce will support participating communities by coordinating outreach to potential candidates, assisting with screening interviews, confirming eligibility and developing rosters for each event. Commerce will also use post-event engagement to track hiring processes and relocation.

For more information about the Talent Pipeline Fly-In Grant Program, contact Sydney Helgeson, Talent Attraction Specialist, at 701-328-7675 or helgesonsydney@nd.gov.