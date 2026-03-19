MAPCON Announces MUG 2026 'The Bridge,' Highlighting New AI Capabilities and the Future of CMMS

“THE BRIDGE, Connecting Today’s Maintenance with Tomorrow’s Intelligence.”

This first rollout of AI is just the beginning. Our users will play a direct role in shaping how it evolves to deliver real, practical value in maintenance operations.” — Joel Tesdall, President of MAPCON

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAPCON Technologies has officially announced its MAPCON Users Group (MUG) Conference, unveiling this year’s theme: “THE BRIDGE, Connecting Today’s Maintenance with Tomorrow’s Intelligence.” The three-day event will be held October 26-29 at The Rewind West Des Moines, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. MUG will introduce new AI-powered capabilities within the MAPCON CMMS platform, marking the company’s most significant product evolution in years.As artificial intelligence continues to influence the maintenance software landscape, MAPCON is taking a measured, practical approach — integrating intelligent capabilities designed to enhance maintenance operations without disrupting proven workflows.Rather than overpromising predictive automation or introducing superficial AI features, MAPCON'S upgrades focus on delivering real operational value.“AI in maintenance must improve performance without adding complexity,” said Joel Tesdall , President of MAPCON. “Our responsibility is to ensure these advancements strengthen the daily workflows of maintenance managers and CMMS administrators. This isn’t about hype. It’s about meaningful evolution.”Introducing a New Phase of Intelligent CMMS Capabilities:- At MUG 2026 , MAPCON will unveil the first wave of AI-driven enhancements within its platform, including:- AI-assisted reporting tools that accelerate insight generation- Intelligent data categorization to reduce administrative workload- Smarter navigation and system interaction features- Workflow enhancements designed to improve operational efficiencyThese developments represent the beginning of a broader AI roadmap focused on practical application and long-term value.A Platform Upgrade Shaped by Its Users:A central component of MUG 2026 will be collaborative roadmap sessions, where users will have the opportunity to provide direct input on future development initiatives. MAPCON leadership has emphasized that the evolution of its AI capabilities will not occur in isolation.“The future of CMMS should be built with the professionals who rely on it every day,” said Joel Tesdall, President of MAPCON. “Maintenance teams understand operational realities better than anyone. Their feedback will directly influence how we expand intelligent capabilities moving forward.”Beyond AI, Comprehensive Training and Strategy:While the introduction of AI-powered enhancements marks a major milestone, MUG 2026 will continue to deliver the foundational training and strategic insight attendees expect, including:- Work order management optimization- Preventive maintenance planning and execution- Inventory and asset control strategies- Advanced reporting and dashboard training- System administration best practices- Live product updates and executive Q&A sessionsThe three-day conference remains focused on equipping maintenance professionals with the tools, education, and peer collaboration necessary to stay competitive in an evolving industry.Building the Bridge Between Today and Tomorrow:The theme “THE BRIDGE” reflects MAPCON’s commitment to responsibly connecting today’s established maintenance workflows with tomorrow’s intelligent capabilities. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, MAPCON’s approach prioritizes trust, partnership, and operational integrity.MUG 2026 invites maintenance managers, CMMS administrators, and operations leaders not only to learn about the future of their platform — but to help shape it.For more information, visit https://www.mapcon.com or contact Diane Wiand via email diane@mapcon.com or call 1 (800) 922-4336

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