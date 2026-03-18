Sweet Briar Honored by Virginia General Assembly for 125 Years of Women’s Leadership
Virginia General Assembly honors Sweet Briar College on Women’s Colleges Day, celebrating 125 years of leadership and impact.SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia General Assembly recognized Sweet Briar College for National Women’s Colleges and Universities Day and celebrated its 125th Anniversary. The College was founded in 1901 through the estate of Indiana Fletcher Williams as a perpetual memorial to her daughter, Maria Georgiana “Daisy” Williams. With fewer than 30 women’s colleges remaining in the United States, these unique institutions and their impact on equality are more critical than ever. Sweet Briar College is the only remaining women’s college in the Lynchburg area, and one of only two women’s colleges in Virginia.
Senator Creigh Deeds sponsored a Senate joint resolution celebrating Sweet Briar’s role in advancing women’s education and leadership. National Women’s Colleges and Universities Day, the resolution, and Sweet Briar College were introduced by Delegate Hillary Pugh Kent of Northern Neck, who read the resolution aloud in the House of Delegates. Sweet Briar President Mary Pope M. Hutson was joined in the House Gallery by Chris Peace, president of the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia (CICV); Sabena Moretz, director of government relations and member services of CICV; Sally Old Kitchin, alumna and chair of the College’s 125th Anniversary Planning Committee; and Andrew McAllister, Sweet Briar College Board member and father of two alumnae.
In its 125-year history, Sweet Briar has graduated women who go on to make a difference in their professions and their communities. Notable alumnae include Sarah Porter Boehmler, first woman senior executive of the American Stock Exchange; Marshalyn Yeargin-Allsopp, chief of the developmental disabilities department at the Centers for Disease Control; Joanne Holbrook Patton, philanthropist and recipient of the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the Distinguished Civilian Service Decoration from the Department of the Army; Diana Muldaur Dozier, first woman president of the Academy of TV Arts and Sciences and Star Trek actress; and many others.
Sweet Briar’s academic programs include 17 majors, three certificate programs, a Master of Arts in Teaching, and its transformative Women’s Leadership Core Curriculum, a series of 10 courses that each student experiences, building on one another as they develop into women leaders. In 2019, the College began returning to its agricultural roots by establishing a 20-hive apiary, more than 17 acres of vineyard tracts, and a 26,000-square-foot greenhouse, and by offering farm-to-table dining for its campus community and wholesale produce. Sweet Briar College Farm also produces and sells eight varietals.
For 125 years, Sweet Briar has prepared women to lead with confidence, purpose, and impact—and that mission continues today. As one of the few remaining women’s colleges in the nation, Sweet Briar offers a distinctive, personalized education grounded in leadership, innovation, and real-world experience. If you’re looking for a college where your voice matters and your future is bold, discover Sweet Briar Admissions or contact admissions@sbc.edu to begin your journey.
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