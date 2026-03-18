Sticky Brand Included in The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest Growing Companies 2026

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sticky Brand is proud to announce its inclusion in The Boston Globe's 2nd edition of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies ranking. This esteemed recognition, presented in collaboration with Statista, the leading global statistics portal, and industry ranking provider, highlights Sticky Brand's exceptional performance and growth. The award list was announced on March 18, 2026.

New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 list awards companies based on organization's revenue growth, organic growth and independence between fiscal years 2021-2024. These companies represent potential investment opportunities and indicate sectors that are thriving despite adversity. Additionally, their success stories can serve as blueprints for other businesses looking to innovate and grow in uncertain times. Thousands of companies were considered, and a minimum growth rate of 7.8% was required for inclusion.

Based on the results of the study, Sticky Brand is honored to be recognized on The Boston Globe's list of New England's Fastest-Growing Companies 2026. This recognition serves to reinforce our commitment to growth and resilience, and it's an honor to represent New England in such a way.

About Statista: Statista publishes hundreds or worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

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