BLUE HAWK Names Unilog an Alliance Partner for HVACR Content and eCommerce

Unilog's HVACR Growth Program

Unilog’s HVACR Growth Program gives BLUE HAWK members access to enriched product content and flexible eCommerce solutions powered by the CX1 Platform.

With Unilog as an Alliance Partner, Members can access a clear content-plus-commerce path designed for HVACR distribution realities.” — Lance Rantala

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUE HAWK, the HVACR cooperative supporting more than 200 member companies, today announced Unilog as an Alliance Partner. Through Unilog’s HVACR Growth Program , Members now have access to preferred pricing on enriched product content and flexible eCommerce solutions.Powered by Unilog’s CX1 Platform, Unilog’s HVACR Growth Program gives BLUE HAWK Members a connected approach to improving product discovery, supporting online buying, and strengthening digital growth. The program includes enriched HVACR product content with ongoing updates, along with flexible eCommerce solutions designed to put that content to work online.“Our Members need practical, proven solutions that help them strengthen customer experience and reduce friction in day-to-day selling,” said Lance Rantala, CEO of BLUE HAWK. “With Unilog as an Alliance Partner, Members can access a clear content-plus-commerce path designed for HVACR distribution realities.”“In HVACR, commerce doesn’t work without content that’s complete, consistent, and kept current,” said Ace Rosenstein, COO of Unilog. “This program gives BLUE HAWK Members preferred access to that product content foundation, plus a clear path to activate it through a commerce platform built for their industry.”AvailabilityUnilog’s HVACR Growth Program is available immediately to BLUE HAWK Members. Members can connect with the Unilog team to explore their options, assess fit, and identify the best path forward for their business.

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