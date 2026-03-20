Luxury Vinyl Plank vs. Tile in Florida Homes: Top Remodeler Releases Which Actually Holds Up Better

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen upgrade

In places like Orlando, Tampa and the Gulf Coast, materials have to handle humidity, sand, water, and the everyday wear that comes with an active household.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flooring decisions in Florida homes are rarely just about style. In places like Orlando Tampa and across the Gulf Coast, materials have to handle humidity, sand, water, and the everyday wear that comes with an active household."When homeowners begin planning a remodel, one of the most common questions is about flooring. Not from a design trend perspective, but from a practical one," said Gia Alarcon, Senior Cabinet Designer with Revive Design and Renovation . "Homeowners want to know what actually holds up in Florida. They want to know which materials can handle moisture, daily traffic, and the realities of life near the coast. They also want a floor that still looks beautiful years after installation."In most kitchen and whole-home remodels, the conversation often comes down to two options: luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and tile. Both are extremely popular in Florida homes, especially in kitchens, bathrooms, and open living spaces. Both can be durable and visually appealing. But they behave differently in Florida’s climate and under everyday use. The right choice often depends less on trends and more on how the home is used.How Each Material Handles Florida Humidity:Luxury vinyl plank has grown significantly in popularity in recent years because it is waterproof when properly installed. In homes where moisture is part of daily life, that flexibility can be very helpful. Think about the realities of living in Florida. Kids coming inside from the pool. Pets running in with wet paws. Humidity that never fully disappears. LVP tends to handle these conditions well because moisture does not damage the material itself.Tile has also long been a trusted flooring material in Florida homes. It does not absorb water and performs reliably in humid environments. That is one reason many older Florida homes feature tile throughout the entire house.In terms of moisture resistance alone, both materials perform well. The differences tend to appear in other aspects of daily living.Comfort Underfoot:One of the first things homeowners notice about tile is its feel. Tile is hard and often cool underfoot. In some climates this can feel refreshing, but in many Tampa homes homeowners are increasingly looking for materials that feel warmer and slightly softer.Luxury vinyl plank provides a different experience. It has a subtle flexibility that creates a softer feel when walking or standing. For homeowners who spend a lot of time cooking or walking barefoot in open-concept spaces, this difference can be noticeable.For families who prioritize comfort in kitchens and main living areas, LVP often feels more forgiving during everyday use.Durability and Impact Resistance:Tile has a reputation for durability, and in many ways it earns it. It resists scratches well and can last for decades when properly installed. However, tile is rigid. If a heavy object drops or the subfloor shifts slightly, tiles can crack. Repairing cracked tile can sometimes be complicated because it may require removing grout and replacing individual pieces. Matching replacement tiles can also become difficult if the original style has been discontinued.Luxury vinyl plank behaves differently. Because it has more flexibility, it tends to absorb impact better than tile. In homes with active families, pets, or frequent furniture movement, that flexibility can reduce the risk of visible damage. Over many years, LVP can show wear patterns in high-traffic areas, while tile tends to maintain its appearance longer when installed correctly.Each material performs well, but they age differently.Visual Flow in Open Floor Plans:Many modern kitchen remodels in Tampa involve open floor plans where the flooring continues from the kitchen into living and dining spaces. Tile creates a clean and timeless look, but grout lines can visually divide the space. Grout also requires periodic maintenance, as it can darken or discolor in high-traffic areas.Luxury vinyl plank creates a more seamless visual effect. Many LVP products mimic natural wood tones, which adds warmth and helps create a relaxed, coastal design style that is common in Florida homes. For homeowners looking for a softer, more continuous visual flow, LVP often supports that design direction well.Installation and Renovation Timelines:Installation can also influence the decision. Tile installation is typically more labor intensive. The process involves careful floor preparation, setting the tile, grouting, and allowing time for curing.Luxury vinyl plank generally installs more quickly and with less disruption. For homeowners remodeling while living in their home, a faster installation timeline can make the process easier to manage.Cost and Long-Term Value:Cost differences between LVP and tile can vary depending on the quality of the materials and the complexity of installation.Luxury vinyl plank often has a lower upfront cost and faster installation. Tile can involve higher labor costs but may offer longer long-term durability. The right choice often depends on how long a homeowner plans to remain in the property and how they prioritize comfort, appearance, and long-term longevity.Choosing What Works for Your Lifestyle:Flooring decisions should not be based on trends alone. The most successful remodels consider how materials support everyday life. Homes with pets, children, and heavy daily activity often benefit from the flexibility and comfort of luxury vinyl plank. Homes where long-term durability and traditional Florida design are priorities may lean toward tile, especially in bathrooms or high-moisture areas.In many Tampa homes, the solution is a combination. LVP is often used in main living areas for warmth and comfort, while tile remains a reliable choice for bathrooms and other wet zones.The Bottom Line:"Luxury vinyl plank and tile are both strong flooring options for Florida homes. The material that holds up best depends on the specific environment, design goals, and lifestyle of the household," said Alarcon. "Durability is not just about resisting humidity or wear. It is about choosing materials that continue to function well while supporting the way a home is actually lived in."At Revive Design and Renovation, their mission is Life Improvement through Home Improvement. Thoughtful material selection is a big part of that philosophy, helping homeowners create spaces that are both beautiful and practical for everyday life.For anyone planning a kitchen remodel or full interior renovation, scheduling a free in-home consultation with Revive Design and Renovation is a helpful first step. The Revive team will visit the home, review the space, and help evaluate flooring and material options that make sense for your home and lifestyle.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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