ZyDoc Highlights AI + Human Hybrid Documentation Solution for Retina Practices at ASRS Business of Retina in Houston

Capture more revenue from every encounter. ZyDoc helps increase practice efficiency by up to 61%. ZyDoc directly integrates into existing EHR systems without clinician-IT burden or cut & paste. Columbia University & NIH Usability Study reveals a 61% increase in speed due to ease of use and estimates a 10% increase in practice efficiency; revenue uplift can exceed $130k per physician per year as a result.

ZyDoc will showcase its AI documentation platform at ASRS 2026, offering a secure U.S.-based alternative that boosts efficiency, accuracy, and revenue.

ZyDoc empowers retina practices to capture more revenue from every patient visit by improving documentation accuracy, reducing missed charges, and helping physicians focus more on care, not paperwork.” — James Maisel, MD, Founder & CEO of ZyDoc

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZyDoc , a leader in AI-powered clinical documentation solutions, announced its participation in the 2026 ASRS Business of Retina Meeting, taking place March 20–22 in Houston. The company will showcase its AI-driven documentation platform designed to help retina specialists reduce administrative burden while maintaining strict HIPAA compliance.The conference comes at a time when many ophthalmology and retina practices are reassessing the use of offshore transcription and documentation services due to evolving compliance concerns and patient privacy risks. Healthcare organizations are increasingly evaluating whether offshore documentation workflows meet evolving HIPAA security and privacy standards, particularly as protected health information (PHI) moves across international boundaries.“Retina specialists are under intense pressure to document more while seeing higher patient volumes,” said James Maisel, Founder & CEO at ZyDoc. “Our platform enables physicians to generate structured clinical documentation without relying on offshore transcription services, helping practices maintain control over sensitive patient data while significantly boosting practice efficiency and therefore revenue as a result.”ZyDoc’s platform uses AI-powered clinical documentation technology to capture physician-patient interactions and automatically generate structured notes tailored for ophthalmology and retina workflows.Key benefits for retina practices include:-Reduced documentation time for physicians-Structured retinal exam documentation-Improved coding accuracy-HIPAA-compliant workflows with secure data handlingAttendees of the ASRS Business of Retina Meeting can visit ZyDoc on the exhibit floor to learn more about the platform.As an incentive for physicians attending the meeting, ZyDoc is offering a 30-day free trial for retina practices interested in evaluating the platform.“With increasing regulatory focus on patient data security, many practices are exploring alternatives to offshore documentation models,” said Dr. Maisel. “AI-powered solutions allow practices to improve efficiency while keeping data secure and compliant.”The ASRS Business of Retina Meeting is one of the premier events focused on the operational and financial management of retina practices.Retina specialists attending the conference can learn more or schedule a demo at:About ZydocZydoc provides AI-powered clinical documentation solutions that help physicians reduce administrative burden, improve documentation quality, and maintain regulatory compliance. The platform supports structured clinical documentation across multiple specialties while prioritizing security and HIPAA-compliant data handling.For more information, visit www.zydoc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.