Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2026 ensuring safe and efficient energy transport

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Pipeline Integrity Management Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pipeline integrity management market is dominated by a mix of global engineering service providers, inspection technology companies, and specialized asset integrity firms. Companies focus on advanced inline inspection tools, AI-driven analytics, real-time monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance solutions to improve pipeline safety and reliability. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, corrosion detection technologies, and digital asset management platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and strategic collaborations within the global pipeline infrastructure ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

• According to our research, Baker Hughes Company led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The oilfield services and digital solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the pipeline integrity management market, provides a wide range of inspection technologies, corrosion monitoring systems, leak detection solutions, and asset performance management tools that support pipeline safety, operational reliability, and regulated oil and gas transportation environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

Major companies operating in the pipeline integrity management market are Baker Hughes Company, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas Group, Det Norske Veritas Co. (DNV), ROSEN Group, Applus+ RTD, Intertek Group plc, Emerson Electric Co., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG, Schlumberger Ltd., IKM Group, T. D. Williamson Inc., TechnipFMC PLC, Penspen Ltd., EnerMech Ltd., Halliburton Company, Fluor Corporation, Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Xylem Inc., Matcor Inc., Audubon Engineering Company LLC, Oceaneering International Inc., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc., MISTRAS Group Inc., Corrosion Service Company Limited, ABB Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Inc., TWI Ltd., TÜV Rheinland Holding AG & Co. KG.

How Concentrated Is The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

• The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 11% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by the need for advanced inspection technologies, specialized engineering expertise, regulatory compliance capabilities, sophisticated data analytics platforms, and the ability to deliver reliable pipeline monitoring, maintenance, and integrity assessment services across complex oil and gas pipeline networks. Leading players such as Baker Hughes Company, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas Group, Det Norske Veritas Co. (DNV), ROSEN Group, Applus+ RTD, Intertek Group plc, Emerson Electric Co., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG, and Schlumberger Ltd. hold notable market shares through advanced pipeline inspection technologies, strong engineering expertise, comprehensive asset integrity management services, global operational presence, regulatory compliance capabilities, and investments in digital monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions. As demand for pipeline safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance grows, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion of advanced inspection and monitoring capabilities are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Baker Hughes Company (1%)

o SGS SA (1%)

o Bureau Veritas Group (1%)

o Det Norske Veritas Co. (DNV) (1%)

o ROSEN Group (1%)

o Applus+ RTD (1%)

o Intertek Group plc (1%)

o Emerson Electric Co. (1%)

o NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (1%)

o Schlumberger Ltd. (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the pipeline integrity management market include Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal S.A., TMK Group, JFE Steel Corporation, United States Steel Corporation, Evraz plc, Sandvik AB, Outokumpu Oyj, SSAB AB, Baosteel Group Corporation, Tata Steel Limited, POSCO Holdings Inc., Nucor Corporation, Voestalpine AG, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Kobe Steel Ltd., Olympic Steel Inc., Salzgitter AG, Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Aperam S.A.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the pipeline integrity management market include Baker Hughes Company, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas Group, DNV Group, ROSEN Group, Applus+ Services S.A., Intertek Group plc, Emerson Electric Co., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG, SLB, T.D. Williamson Inc., Penspen Ltd., IKM Gruppen AS, EnerMech Ltd., MISTRAS Group Inc., Corrosion Service Company Limited, Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc., Enduro Pipeline Services Inc., Audubon Engineering Company LLC, Oceaneering International Inc., Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems Inc., TÜV Rheinland AG, TWI Ltd., Aker Solutions ASA, ABB Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Pipeline Integrity Management Market?

• Major end users in the pipeline integrity management market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, BP plc, Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, ConocoPhillips Company, Equinor ASA, Eni S.p.A., Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec, Petrobras, TC Energy Corporation, Enbridge Inc., Kinder Morgan Inc., Williams Companies Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Plains All American Pipeline L.P., ONEOK Inc., Enterprise Products Partners L.P., Snam S.p.A., GAIL Limited, Gazprom PJSC, Sonatrach S.p.A., Transneft PJSC.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Multi-sensor inline inspection (ILI) technology is transforming the pipeline integrity management market by enhancing defect detection accuracy, improving maintenance planning, and enabling comprehensive monitoring of corrosion, cracks, and structural anomalies in complex pipeline networks.

• Example: In October 2024, NDT Global launched a 56-inch multi-sensor ultrasonic inline inspection (ILI) tool, designed for large-diameter pipelines.

• Its tool features high-resolution crack and metal-loss detection, capability to inspect complex pipeline geometries, and real-time data acquisition for immediate analysis, enabling operators to prioritize critical repairs, reduce operational downtime, and enhance overall pipeline safety and reliability.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Enhancing Pipeline Transparency Through Advanced Integrity Management Systems

• Combining Data, Inspection, And Engineering Through Integrated Pipeline Service Platforms

• Deploying Smart Sensors And Embedded Monitoring Systems Within Pipeline Infrastructure

• Strengthening Pipeline Integrity Through Strategic Technology Partnerships

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