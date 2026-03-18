1 B2B Podcast, The Travel Trends Podcast, Launches Season 7

Travel Trends Season 7

With Video and Celebrity Mentalist David Stryker

This season is about understanding how the biggest decisions in travel are actually being made.” — Dan Christian

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Trends Podcast , the world’s leading B2B travel podcast with listeners in more than 125 countries, has officially launched Season 7, moving to video with a fun, fresh take on travel with LA Based Celebrity Mentalist David Stryker.Season 7 will feature more than 20 episodes built around 3 new themes: Luxury Hotels, Sun Holidays, Agentic AI and the return of two of our most popular themes Loyalty and Experiences. Each theme will highlight conversations with founders, CEOs, and senior executives who are actively shaping these sectors and redefining how travel businesses grow and compete. The season will also include special episodes exploring some of the fastest-growing areas in travel, including sports tourism, wellness travel, and the evolution of luxury experiences.“This season is about understanding how the biggest decisions in travel are actually being made,” said Dan Christian, host and founder of the Travel Trends Podcast. “We’re sitting down with the leaders responsible for shaping everything from technology adoption to the future of travel experiences. Our listeners get a behind-the-scenes look at the thinking, strategy, and leadership driving the industry forward.”New episodes will be released every Wednesday across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, as well as through the Travel Trends website and social media channels.Season 7 is made possible through the support of its official title sponsors: Bokun, Protect Group, Propellic, Intrepid, Civitatis, and Kaptio as well as our theme sponsors Holafly, Maya, Pernod Ricard, GuestOS and Loyalty Status Co.For more information about the podcast, upcoming episodes and guesting opportunities, please contact: katherine@traveltrendspodcast.com.###About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is the #1 B2B travel podcast and your ultimate guide to exploring the evolving travel industry. Hosted by travel industry executive Dan Christian, the show uncovers the latest trends, innovations, and compelling stories shaping the way we explore the globe. Learn more at traveltrendspodcast.com

How the Art of Mentalism Can Elevate Travel Experiences with David Stryker

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