TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In order to preserve resources and reduce costs, manufacturers restructure operations around circular economy principles -- this is a renewed focus on refurbishment and lifecycle extension of industrial equipment. This moves companies away from single-use production and toward service-based models created around durability.Global material consumption was over 100 billion tons in 2019 with recycling rates still less than 10 percent. Industry leaders report gains from recycle & reclaim programs and subscription-based service models of installed equipment. Some manufacturers report double-digit revenue that they can link directly to circular initiatives.Hydraulic systems, like pumps, motors, cylinders, and valve assemblies, naturally fit well into the transition and all have durable steel components specifically designed for repeated rebuild cycles. Good remanufacture reduces scrap tonnage, lowers raw material demand, keeps critical equipment in service longer and keeps costs down.Leading this shift in the field, Precision Fluid Power, considered by many manufacturers to be the best partner for servicing of hydraulic components, reports high demand for rebuilt hydraulic components across construction, mining, marine, and industrial sectors. Customers request teardown inspections, resurfacing of rotating groups, replacement of worn internal elements, pressure testing, and calibration to OEM tolerances. Repaired components are put back in service with documented performance metrics and verified clearances.Circular manufacturing depends on design for serviceability. Hydraulic assemblies already support that model. Seals, bearings, pistons, shafts, housings & control modules can be reconditioned with proper machining and quality control. This keeps assets active and reduces volume of disposals. Manufacturers pursuing circular strategies prioritize components for reusability and field reparability.

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