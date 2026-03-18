Aerolib Launches AI-Powered Mobile Ecosystem to Revolutionize Hospital Revenue Cycle and Denial Management

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Aerolib launches Aerolib.app for Physician Advisors, featuring P2P simulations, IP-only search tools, & real-time payer updates to reduce hospital denials.

The Aerolib App puts years of physician advisor expertise in the pocket of every UR professional, ensuring hospitals have the data they need to win appeals and secure reimbursement at the bedside.” — Deepak Pahuja MD MBA

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where healthcare reimbursement is increasingly dictated by complex algorithmic audits and shifting payer policies, Aerolib Healthcare Solutions, a pioneer in clinical revenue cycle excellence, today announced the official launch of the Aerolib App. This comprehensive mobile ecosystem is meticulously engineered to empower Physician Advisors, Case Managers, and Utilization Review (UR) professionals with the high-velocity tools required to mitigate denials, secure appropriate inpatient status, and maintain total regulatory compliance.The launch of the Aerolib App marks a pivotal shift in how hospital revenue cycle teams interact with clinical data and payer intelligence. Historically, Physician Advisors have been tethered to desktop EMR systems or forced to sift through thousands of pages of CMS manuals and private payer medical policies. The Aerolib App consolidates these disparate resources into a singular, intuitive mobile interface, providing a "digital headquarters" for the modern clinician-advisor.Solving the "Status" Crisis in Modern MedicineAt the heart of the Aerolib App is a commitment to solving the industry's most persistent challenge: appropriate patient status. With the introduction of the CMS 2-Midnight Rule and the increasing scrutiny of Medicare Advantage plans, the financial health of a hospital often rests on the accuracy of the initial admission decision.The Aerolib App addresses this through its Clinical Tool Suite, which includes 57+ evidence-based clinical calculators and proprietary decision trees. These tools, such as the Condition Code 44 Rules and Status via 2MN Rule Benchmark, provide UR teams with a standardized, defensible framework for clinical decision-making. By moving these flowcharts from static PDFs into an interactive mobile format, Aerolib ensures that the most current regulatory guidance is always at the bedside.Interactive Peer-to-Peer (P2P) SimulationsOne of the most innovative features of the platform is the P2P Simulation Engine. Peer-to-peer reviews are often the last line of defense against an insurance denial, yet many Physician Advisors enter these calls without formal training in the specific "payer language" required to win.The Aerolib App allows users to practice these high-stakes conversations against a simulated medical director. Scenarios include:Inpatient Admission Denials: Defending the medical necessity of a 72-year-old female with CHF exacerbation.Observation vs. Inpatient Status: Navigating acute pancreatitis cases under Aetna or UnitedHealthcare criteria.Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Denials: Arguing for continued stay in post-acute settings.Behavioral Health Inpatient Denials: Handling complex psychiatric medical necessity reviews.By utilizing these simulations, hospital staff can refine their arguments, identify clinical "red flags," and increase their win rates during actual payer negotiations.Real-Time Payer Intelligence and Regulatory MonitoringThe healthcare regulatory landscape is in a constant state of flux. In early 2026 alone, hospitals have seen significant updates to NCDs regarding AI-assisted imaging and massive shifts in prior authorization criteria from major carriers like BCBS and UnitedHealthcare.The Aerolib App features a Regulatory Updates feed that is live-monitored and categorized by clinical impact (High, Medium, or Low). This ensures that a Physician Advisor in Frisco, Texas, or a Case Manager in New York City is instantly alerted to a CMS Transmittal or a Payer Policy change that could affect their hospital’s bottom line. The app also includes a dedicated IP-Only Procedure Search Tool, allowing users to instantly verify CPT/HCPCS codes against the CMS Inpatient-Only list for the years 2020 through 2026, preventing costly billing errors before they are ever submitted.The "SOS" Feature: Direct Line to ExpertiseRecognizing that technology is most effective when paired with human expertise, Aerolib has integrated a direct "SOS" feature within the app. Users facing an urgent deadline or a particularly complex status question can trigger a direct line to a board-certified Aerolib Physician Advisor. This feature offers same-day response times for UR teams, providing a safety net of MD/MBA-level expertise for the most challenging clinical scenarios.A New Standard for Hospital RCM"The Aerolib App is the culmination of years of boots-on-the-ground experience in hospital consultation," said Deepak Pahuja, CMO of Aerolib Healthcare Solutions. "We realized that the greatest friction in the revenue cycle isn't a lack of data, but the inability to access that data at the moment of truth. Whether you are at the bedside, in a UR committee meeting, or on a call with a payer medical director, the Aerolib App provides the clinical and regulatory evidence needed to protect hospital revenue and, ultimately, patient care."The platform's user-centric design includes a Member Directory for internal collaboration, a Media Library for ongoing education, and a Quiz of the Day to keep staff sharp on the latest clinical documentation standards. With a low-friction "Get Started" process, Aerolib is making professional-grade Physician Advisor tools accessible to hospitals of all sizes, from small rural facilities to large academic medical centers.The Aerolib App is available now. To learn more about how Aerolib is transforming healthcare revenue cycles for hospitals nationwide, visit https://aerolib.app

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