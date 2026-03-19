LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale in Crested Butte

1251 Skyland Exterior 1251 Skyland Living Room 1251 Skyland Dining Room 1251 Skyland Deck 1251 Skyland Mountain View

Skyland Home Boasts 360-Degree Mountain Views, Access to National Forest Land, and 1,000-Bottle Wine Cellar

CRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces that a five-bedroom home in the Skyland neighborhood of Crested Butte, Colorado has closed for $9,600,000, setting several records.

Represented by Kiley Flint, global real estate advisor with LIV SIR, the sale of 1251 Skyland Drive has achieved the highest off-market residential price ever in the Crested Butte area, as well as the highest sale in Crested Butte’s prestigious golf course community of Skyland by a margin of $1,450,000. This sale is Gunnison County’s third highest residential sale of all time. It is also the highest sold price per square foot in Skyland, at $1,752 per square foot.

Set on 3.29 acres, steps from the Club at Crested Butte and national forest land, this alpine retreat features 360-degree panoramic views including the iconic Mt. Crested Butte as well as Gothic Mountain, Paradise Divide, the Town of Crested Butte, Club at Crested Butte Golf Course, and Whetstone Mountain.

According to Kiley Flint, “I am absolutely thrilled to have represented the sellers of this extraordinary sale, which not only showcases the very best of Crested Butte real estate but also sets multiple record-breaking benchmarks for our market. Achieving these milestones is a testament to the strength of our local luxury market, the uniqueness of this property, and the trust my clients placed in me to guide them through such a significant transaction. It is incredibly rewarding to be part of a sale that raises the bar for what is possible in our community.”

The sale included a full membership to The Club at Crested Butte, which offers a Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course and an exclusive ski-in, ski-out clubhouse with mountainside parking, ski valet, locker room, restaurant, ski storage, and bar/lounge - a fabulous amenity not available to the public.

The estate boasts dramatic vaulted ceilings, grand spaces for entertaining, and a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf 6-burner range, Subzero refrigerator, Miele espresso maker, oversized quartzite marble island, hidden pantry, and illuminated glass backsplash. Oversized windows and multiple covered balconies showcase views of sunsets over town and alpenglow on the rugged peaks of Mt. Crested Butte.

Hand-selected reclaimed Douglas Fir beams and trusses complement the stone walls in the living areas, and the custom bar has a temperature-controlled 1,000-bottle wine cellar. The primary suite is an inspiring sanctuary with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, a balcony with expansive mountain vistas, and a private screened porch with a double-sided fireplace.

Featured in Mountain Living Magazine, the home was created by architect Dan Murphy and builder Roger Cesario of Copper Creek Homes, along with Interior designer Carolina Fechino-Alling of ID Studio. Chris Lennox of Combined Timber Crafts crafted custom oversized Douglas fir beams, braces, and arched trusses throughout the home.

Property Photo Link

Property Video

###

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.