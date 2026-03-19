Nonprofit Launches National Campaign Linking America’s 250th Anniversary with Veteran Support

Supporting Veterans

Campaign Highlights the Impact of Service While Expanding Access to Free Trauma-Informed Care

Our veterans deserve continued care, understanding, and support as they transition into the next chapter of their lives.” — Annie Damato

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseAs the United States marks its 250th anniversary in 2026, After The Action Healing Foundation is launching a national awareness campaign titled “250 Years of Strength. Still Standing.” The initiative honors the courage and resilience that built the nation — while drawing attention to the often unseen emotional and neurological cost carried by military veterans and retired law enforcement professionals.For 250 years, America has endured war, reconstruction, social change, global conflict, and cultural evolution. Its story is one of strength and perseverance. Yet behind every chapter of national resilience are the individuals who stepped forward in service — often at great personal cost.“America’s strength has always been rooted in courage,” said Annie Damato, Co-Founder of After The Action Healing Foundation. “But strength has never been abstract. It has always had a face, a name, a uniform. As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, we must also acknowledge the nervous systems, families, and lives that carried that weight.”After The Action Healing Foundation provides free, trauma-informed clinical hypnotherapy to military veterans and retired law enforcement professionals experiencing service-related stress and trauma. The organization focuses on nervous system regulation, emotional recovery, and long-term resilience through evidence-informed therapeutic approaches.The supportive services are designed to help veterans heal emotionally, restore personal purpose, and successfully reintegrate into civilian life. Through these specialized programs and clinical hypnotherapy services, the organization addresses the unique challenges veterans often face after their service ends.“Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary is also about honoring those who protected the freedoms we cherish,” said Annie Damato, Co-Founder of After The Action Healing Foundation. “Our veterans deserve continued care, understanding, and support as they transition into the next chapter of their lives.”While national celebrations focus on milestones and historical achievements, the Foundation is bringing attention to what often goes unspoken — that resilience does not mean silence, and strength does not require suppression.As part of the America 250 theme, the Foundation is launching a community awareness and fundraising campaign to expand access to veteran healing programs . Individuals and organizations can support the mission through donations, community partnerships, and purchases from the Foundation’s purpose-driven apparel store ( https://store.aftertheaction.org ), where proceeds directly fund veteran support services.“America has evolved over 250 years,” Annie Damato added. “The way we care for those who protected it must evolve as well.”The Foundation also plans to collaborate with local organizations, businesses, and veteran groups to host awareness events and strengthen community-based support networks. Community members, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting veterans are encouraged to get involved.To sustain and expand its mission, After The Action Healing Foundation is accepting tax-deductible donations. Contributions directly fund free clinical hypnotherapy services for veterans and retired law enforcement professionals seeking support.For more information about the “250 Years of Strength” campaign, partnership opportunities, or to make a donation, visit www.aftertheaction.org About After The Action Healing Foundation:After The Action Healing Foundation is a nonprofit organization, created by the founders of Imagination Hypnotherapy ( www.ImaginationHypnotherapy.com ) that provides free, trauma-informed clinical hypnotherapy to military veterans and retired law enforcement professionals experiencing service-related stress and trauma. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting mental and emotional recovery in a respectful, evidence-informed manner that honors the lasting impact of service.

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