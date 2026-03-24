Lumea Partners with Primaa to Expand Dermatopathology Offerings with Cleo Skin AI

Lumea’s IMS Viewer+ (FDA-cleared and CE-marked under IVDR) now seamlessly incorporates Cleo Skin, Primaa’s AI solution, into dermpaths' digital workflows.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea, the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, today announced a partnership with Primaa, a leading provider of integrated AI solutions for dermatopathology and breast pathology, that significantly expands its diagnostic ecosystem for dermatology groups everywhere. Lumea’s IMS Viewer+ (FDA-cleared and CE-marked under IVDR) now seamlessly incorporates Cleo Skin, Primaa’s flagship AI solution, into dermatopathologists’ digital workflows. With Cleo Skin, dermatopathologists can quickly find areas of interest and define diagnostic classifications within a unified digital environment. And, with Lumea, they can do so without ever leaving the digital pathology platform.Cleo Skin is the first AI tool worldwide designed specifically to assist in diagnosing the four most common skin lesions. With Cleo Skin, pathologists can automatically triage melanoma, nevus, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma, ensuring high-risk cases are at the top of their workflow. Automated, sub-millimeter measurements of tumor dimensions and surgical margins reduce the possibility of manual ruler errors, and biomarker detection automatically identifies mitotic figures.Lumea’s open marketplace approach to integrations allows labs to adopt Cleo Skin without changing their existing LIS or scanning hardware. Our diagnostic ecosystem allows pathologists to customize their digital workflow experience by offering a full suite of AI tools and molecular tests. Our partnership with Primaa allows us to continue to provide best-in-class experiences for pathologists and ultimately assist in providing better patient care.“We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Primaa. Dermatopathologists need tools built for their specialty that can help them operate at their best, and we’re excited to be providing more of those opportunities through this new integration,” said James Thackeray, Lumea CEO.Primaa’s CEO, Fanny Sockeel, said, “This partnership brings Cleo Skin’s precision directly into the hands of dermatopathologists, providing the reliable, specialized tools they need to enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline their daily practice.”In a space where speed and precision are key, the seamless incorporation of Cleo Skin into the Lumea platform gives pathologists the ability to focus their energy, time, and flow on more critical cases and tasks without ever slowing down.About LumeaLumea is powering efficient, affordable, and accessible digital pathology through simplified, workflow-driven innovation with both tissue-handling technology and a best-in-class viewer with AI-driven workflows. As the U.S. leader in primary clinical digital pathology, processing the highest volume of digital cases nationwide, Lumea has set the standard for efficiency, quality, and premium cancer diagnostics. With a global presence spanning five continents, Lumea supports over half of the U.S. urology market and top dermatology and gastroenterology groups, optimizing tissue integrity, boosting detection rates, and delivering measurable ROI. By placing patients at the core, Lumea is transforming pathology for a more precise and efficient future. Learn more at lumeadx.com.About PrimaaFounded in 2018, Primaa is a pioneering medtech company dedicated to transforming cancer diagnostics through Artificial Intelligence. Our advanced platform leverages cutting-edge image analysis and deep learning to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of biomarkers detection for major cancers. By empowering pathologists with automated and precise insights, Primaa is helping to drive more personalized treatment strategies and ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.