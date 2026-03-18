Dream Air Begins Construction on Corporate Aviation Facility at New Century AirCenter

When owners can visit multiple facilities or markets in a single day, the aircraft becomes a business tool rather than a luxury purchase.” — Chin Rajapaksha

GARDNER, KS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A locally founded aviation company is expanding its footprint in Johnson County with a new aviation services development at New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.Dream Air, led by CEO Chin Rajapaksha and COO Tidus Spencer, has begun construction on a multi-phase corporate aviation facility that will serve private aircraft owners, business operators, and visiting aircraft in the Kansas City metro area.The project marks the company’s evolution from an aircraft brokerage and advisory firm into a full-service aviation operation offering aircraft storage , fueling, management, and operational support.Construction started in September 2025 on the first phase of the development, which includes a 40,000-square-foot hangar, operational offices, and customer support facilities. The initial building is expected to open in August 2026.A second phase — already in planning — will add an approximately 33,000-square-foot maintenance hangar designed to support based aircraft and transient corporate operators.The overall development will occupy more than nine acres at the airport.A Growing Segment of Business TravelDream Air was founded in Kansas nearly seven years ago as a small aircraft sales operation focused on pre-owned business jets. The company advises entrepreneurs and privately held businesses on aircraft acquisition and operating strategy.Rajapaksha said the company’s clients are often business owners who previously relied on airlines, charter flights, or fractional programs but reached a point where scheduling limitations began affecting productivity.“For many companies, travel time becomes a major operational cost,” Rajapaksha said. “When owners can visit multiple facilities or markets in a single day, the aircraft becomes a business tool rather than a luxury purchase.”The company says one of its primary roles is educating first-time aircraft buyers on ownership economics. Many prospective owners assume operating a business jet requires extremely high hourly expenses. Dream Air instead focuses on properly selected pre-owned aircraft with known maintenance histories and predictable operating costs.The company has facilitated transactions involving multiple aircraft platforms, including Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream, Cessna Citation, and Beechcraft models.Fuel Supply PartnershipAs part of the development, Dream Air has entered into a strategic fuel supply partnership with Avfuel Corporation, a global independent supplier of aviation fuel and logistics services Through the partnership, the facility will have access to Avfuel’s contract fuel programs, supply network, and logistics infrastructure, allowing Dream Air to offer competitive jet fuel pricing and consistent supply availability for both based and transient aircraft operators.Company leadership said the agreement is critical to the operational model of the facility. Fuel represents one of the largest operating expenses in business aviation, and access to a national fuel network allows the company to provide predictable pricing and coordinated fueling support for customers operating across multiple airports.The partnership also connects the facility into Avfuel’s broader aviation services ecosystem, including flight departments, charter operators, and corporate aviation operators traveling throughout the United States.Why GardnerDream Air evaluated multiple regional locations before selecting New Century AirCenter. Company leadership cited available land, runway capability, and proximity to the Kansas City business community as key decision factors.Airport officials have been working to expand business aviation activity at the airport, and the development aligns with broader efforts to attract aviation-related investment to southern Johnson County.The company also noted that many business aircraft operators prefer airports outside congested commercial airline environments while still maintaining access to the metropolitan area.Long-Term VisionDream Air executives say the long-term goal is to create a Midwest hub for entrepreneur-owned aircraft — a growing segment of aviation where companies operate their own aircraft to improve travel efficiency and schedule control.As the Kansas City region continues to expand economically, the company believes business aviation demand will grow alongside it.“We see Kansas City as an underserved market for accessible corporate aviation,” Spencer said. “Our objective is to provide practical, reliable services that support business growth in the region.”

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