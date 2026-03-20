Chronotope Project’s New Album KALEIDOSCOPE Out Now — Ambient, Jazz & Minimalist Release on Spotted Peccary Music

“Chronotope” refers to the essential unity of space and time. Jeffrey Ericson Allen is an Oregon-based composer, cellist, and electronic music artist. Kaleidoscope is available in CD and for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats.

Blending ambient, impressionist jazz, raga, and minimalist classical influences, Kaleidoscope presents decades of new, remixed and evolved recordings.

I begin with the premise that the musical idea already exists, waiting to be uncovered rather than constructed.” — Chronotope Project (Jeffrey Ericson Allen)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaleidoscope , the 7th release from Chronotope Project on the Spotted Peccary Music label, traces over four decades of composer Jeffrey Ericson Allen ’s musical life, each track offering a window into a different stage of his creative evolution. Kaleidoscope releases worldwide today and is available as a CD, download, and on the streaming platform of your choice at https://orcd.co/chronotope-kaleidoscope Composed as a sonic autobiography of Allen’s creative journey, Kaleidoscope spans a wide range of musical styles— meditative ambient art music, impressionist jazz, nouveau-raga, classical and post-classical minimalism. Textura Magazine has described him as “a contemporary tone painter who stands head and shoulders above others in the field.”“I don’t create music for entertainment or diversion—or for anything other than its own essence,” reflects Allen. “I begin with the premise that the musical idea already exists, waiting to be uncovered rather than constructed. My aim is to reveal its suchness—to make something that feels discovered, not made. It’s like waking from a vivid dream, the imagery still fresh, and rushing to set it down before it fades. Then comes the labor: crafting, shaping, coaxing it toward wholeness. When a piece suddenly surprises itself into being, and I can stand aside, listening in wonder—Who, or what, made that?—then I know I’ve touched that essence.”Kaleidoscope is available in CD and for streaming and downloading, including high resolution studio master formats. Select a format at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/kaleidoscope/ Mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios, NW, Portland, OR; creative design by Daniel Pipitone at Spotted Peccary Studios, NE, Ligonier, PA.For artist interviews, reviews, or promotional requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton via beth@spottedpeccary.com.Tracklist:Ariadne’s Thread (remix) 3:40Medicine Wheel (remix) 9:13Enigma 4:49Zikr Dance 4:26Erda (Raga of the Earth remix) 8:36Spirit Walk 4:35Geosynchronous (remix) 4:57Dance of the Raven Man 5:45Automatic Writing (remix) 3:53Longing 7:32Clear Bell Ringing in Empty Sky (remix) 7:04Links:Smartlink: https://orcd.co/chronotope-kaleidoscope Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/kaleidoscope/ Bandcamp: https://chronotope-project.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary About Chronotope Project:Jeffrey Ericson Allen (b. 1958) is an Oregon-based composer, cellist, and electronic music artist whose work bridges classical, acoustic, and experimental traditions. Since the release of his debut recording Primeval Mind (1985), he has produced more than a dozen solo albums and two collaborative projects with the acoustic folk-jazz ensemble Confluence. His music has also been featured in full-length dance works created with choreographers Bonnie Simoa and Nina Little, and in the mytho-poetic drama The Descent of Inanna (1997–98) at Lane Community College. Since 2012, Allen has presented his acoustic–electronic music under the moniker Chronotope Project, his most recent and ongoing expression as a creator of contemporary progressive ambient music. He joined the Spotted Peccary Music label in 2015, under which he has produced seven recordings. The name “Chronotope,” referring to the essential unity of space and time, resonates with both literary and scientific traditions. Through Chronotope Project, Allen explores this fusion of time and space, crafting immersive soundscapes of rich texture, gentle pulsing rhythms, and lyrical, soulful melodies. His music has been featured on major syndicated ambient and electronic music programs, including Hearts of Space, Echoes, Musical Starstreams, Ultima Thule, Journeyscapes, and Star’s End. https://chronotope-project.com/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over four decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 40 years of excellence. Explore perks of the 40th Retrospective celebration at https://spottedpeccary.com/spm40/ and shop for a Discovery Park at https://AmbientElectronic.com

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