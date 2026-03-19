SBS Taps Adam Shpiro as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead Global Brand Expansion

Former JPMorgan Exec to Oversee Global Brand as SBS Brings AI Capabilities to Banks and Financial Firms Across Europe, Africa and North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS, the global financial technology company that more than 1,500 financial institutions rely on to digitally transform the way they operate, announced Adam Shpiro as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Shpiro previously served as Global Head of Go-to-Market at SBS, where he played a key role in driving new client growth. He also held leadership positions at Narmi, a NY-based digital banking startup, and on JPMorgan's Corporate Development team. As CMO, he will lead the company’s global brand and marketing strategy, building on SBS’s 30 years of experience as it further expands across Europe, Africa, and North America.

As banks and financial institutions accelerate the adoption of AI technologies to modernize operations and deliver more personalized customer experiences, SBS is integrating AI capabilities across its banking platform and solutions portfolio. Globally, the market for AI in financial services is projected to reach $123.2 billion by 2032, underscoring the urgency for financial institutions to partner with trusted technology providers. In his new role, Shpiro will oversee the company’s marketing strategy across its product portfolio and key markets to ensure its positioning and offerings reflect the needs of financial institutions in each region. He will also support SBS’s continued expansion across Europe, Africa and North America and build out regional marketing teams to support local execution.

Shpiro brings a decade of experience working at the intersection of financial institutions and the technology companies transforming them. He joined SBS in 2024 from Narmi, where he served as General Manager and Head of Banking, helping scale the company’s revenue tenfold in two years and quickly establishing the early-stage company as a recognized player in the banking technology space. Earlier, Shpiro worked as VP of Strategic Investments and M&A at JPMorgan.

“Adam has already proven his ability to drive results at SBS, growing our client base and strengthening our market presence in a short amount of time,” said Raouf Mhenni, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer at SBS. “As we expand geographically and continue to build out our AI capabilities, I am confident he is the right person to lead our brand forward and build a team that can execute on our global vision.”

Shpiro will lead several key initiatives this year, including the SBS Connect event series in Douala, Abidjan, Paris, London and Dallas. He will report directly to Raouf Mhenni.

“Financial institutions are at a pivotal moment as the decisions they make around technology and AI today will define their competitiveness for years to come,” said Shpiro. “SBS is uniquely positioned to guide them through this, and I am excited to help tell that story on a global stage. We have strong momentum and I look forward to building on it.”

Shpiro also previously held roles at EY, various early-stage startups and a family office. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.



About SBS

SBS (ex-Sopra Banking Software) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.