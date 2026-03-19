Pyramid Pharma Services Signs Commercial Agreement with Top Global Pharma Innovator to Support siRNA Injectable Therapy

This reflects the confidence pharmaceutical innovators place in Pyramid’s expanded state-of-the-art facility to deliver reliable commercial manufacturing services with the highest standards.” — Dirk Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Pharma Services

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyramid Pharma Services , a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile fill-finish manufacturing and integrated drug product services—including device assembly, labeling, and packaging—for injectable therapies, today announced that it has entered into a five-year commercial supply agreement with a leading global pharmaceutical company to support the commercial manufacture of a small interferon RNA (siRNA) injectable therapy used to treat a rare genetic kidney disease.Under the agreement, Pyramid Pharma Services will provide commercial sterile fill-finish manufacturing services from its California facilities to support the continued global supply of the therapy. The partnership highlights Pyramid’s role as a trusted commercial manufacturing partner to leading global pharmaceutical organizations developing and producing complex injectable medicines.“This agreement reflects the confidence global pharmaceutical innovators place in Pyramid’s recently expanded state-of-the-art facility in Costa Mesa, CA to deliver reliable commercial manufacturing services with the highest standards of quality and regulatory compliance,” said Dirk Lange, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Pharma Services. “We are proud to partner with a company developing innovative therapies that address serious and rare diseases. Our team’s track record of operational excellence, robust quality systems, and dependable supply continues to position Pyramid as a trusted manufacturing organization for companies bringing critical injectable medicines to patients worldwide.”The agreement follows multiple recent successful U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and customer inspections of Pyramid’s recently expanded manufacturing facility in Costa Mesa, California. The expansion included major investments in advanced sterile manufacturing infrastructure, including the installation of a high-speed Groninger fill-finish line and increased automation to support auto-injector device assembly. These investments significantly enhance Pyramid’s commercial-scale manufacturing capacity and technical capabilities, further strengthening the company’s ability to support pharmaceutical partners with reliable, high-quality supply of complex injectable therapies.About Pyramid Pharma ServicesPyramid Pharma Services is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile drug product development and manufacturing. The company provides pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with a comprehensive range of services including formulation development, aseptic fill-finish manufacturing, lyophilization, analytical testing, labeling, and packaging for vials and pre-filled syringes, as well as auto-injector assembly solutions for its headquarters in Costa Mesa, California.With more than two decades of experience in sterile injectable manufacturing, Pyramid Pharma Services supports programs from early clinical development through commercial supply, delivering reliable, high-quality manufacturing solutions for complex parenteral drug products.

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