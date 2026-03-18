Chemical Industry Veteran Launches St. Louis–Based Suppliers Chemical Serving Midwest Manufacturers

Doug Lorenz and Amy Sullivan of Suppliers Chemical stand together in front of the company’s facility, representing the leadership behind the St. Louis–based industrial chemical supplier.

New company provides industrial cleaning chemicals and customized supply solutions for warehouses, fleets, food manufacturing, and construction operations.

Suppliers Chemical was created to provide businesses with dependable supply and practical expertise to support those environments.” — Doug Lorenz, President

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doug Lorenz, a longtime leader in the chemical solutions and manufacturing sector, has announced the launch of Suppliers Chemical , a St. Louis–based company providing industrial cleaning chemicals and customized supply solutions for manufacturers, warehouse operations, transportation fleets, and commercial facilities throughout the Midwest.Suppliers Chemical was founded to help industrial operations access reliable chemical supply, technical guidance, and product programs tailored to the real conditions faced in warehouses, distribution centers, fleet yards, and production facilities. The company supplies a range of industrial-strength cleaning and maintenance chemicals designed to support operational efficiency, equipment longevity, and workplace safety.Lorenz brings more than four decades of experience in chemical supply and manufacturing operations to the new venture. Prior to launching Suppliers Chemical, he served as President of Q Performance, a Golden State Foods company, where he worked closely with food production facilities, distribution warehouses, and large-scale transportation fleets. Earlier in his career, Lorenz also served as a chemical consultant for Golden State Foods, supporting operational cleaning programs across multiple facilities nationwide.Through these roles, Lorenz gained firsthand experience working with industrial operations that depend on effective cleaning chemicals to maintain equipment, protect assets, and meet sanitation standards.“Industrial operations rely on chemicals and proficient knowledge of the industry to keep facilities running safely and efficiently,” said Lorenz. “Whether it’s a warehouse floor, a fleet yard, or a food production facility, the right products and protocols can make a significant difference in performance and maintenance. Suppliers Chemical was created to provide businesses with dependable supply and practical expertise to support those environments.”Suppliers Chemical offers a range of industrial cleaning and maintenance products, including degreasers, floor cleaners, fleet cleaning solutions, warehouse sanitation products, and specialty chemicals designed for demanding industrial environments. The company works with businesses to evaluate cleaning processes and recommend products that align with operational needs.A core part of the company’s approach is conducting on-site cleaning assessments, which allow the Suppliers Chemical team to review existing cleaning practices and identify opportunities to improve efficiency and product performance. These assessments help ensure that customers receive chemical solutions that match the specific conditions of their facilities, equipment, and operations.The company currently supports several key industry segments, including:• Warehousing and distribution centers, where sanitation and floor maintenance are critical to safe operations• Transportation and fleet operations, where cleaning chemicals help protect vehicles from dirt buildup, salt corrosion, and environmental exposure• Food manufacturing and foodservice operations, where sanitation protocols are essential for compliance and product safety• Construction and heavy equipment operations, where degreasers and equipment cleaners support maintenance and operational readinessSuppliers Chemical has also developed specialized cleaning programs tailored to specific operational environments, including solutions designed for warehouse sanitation and fleet maintenance.Headquartered in Ellisville, Missouri, Suppliers Chemical serves customers across Missouri and the broader Midwest, with the ability to support operations nationwide. The company aims to build long-term relationships with customers by providing consistent product supply, operational expertise, and responsive service.As manufacturing, logistics, and transportation operations continue to grow throughout the Midwest, Lorenz believes the need for reliable chemical supply partners will remain an important part of maintaining efficient industrial facilities.“Manufacturers and logistics companies are focused on keeping operations moving,” Lorenz said. “Our goal is to support those businesses with dependable products and practical guidance that helps them maintain their facilities and equipment.”Suppliers Chemical works with businesses of all sizes, from independent operators to large multi-site organizations, helping them implement cleaning programs that support daily operations and long-term equipment maintenance.For more information about Suppliers Chemical and its industrial cleaning solutions, visit https://supplierschemical.com About Suppliers ChemicalSuppliers Chemical is a Missouri-based industrial chemical supplier providing cleaning and maintenance solutions for manufacturers, warehouses, transportation fleets, and commercial facilities. Headquartered in Ellisville, Missouri, the company supplies industrial-strength degreasers, floor cleaners, sanitation chemicals, and specialized cleaning solutions designed for demanding operational environments. Suppliers Chemical works with businesses to evaluate cleaning processes and implement tailored chemical programs that support safe, efficient, and well-maintained operations.

Our Suppliers Chemical Story: Quality. Safety. Service.

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