De La Rosa 613 Wines Earn Multiple Top Honors in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine Guide
De La Rosa 613 Wines Are All Delicious Kosher & Made With Organic Grapes !! Reds, Whites, Sweet Dry, Sparkling & Dessert Wines !
De La Rosa 613 Wines Earn Multiple Top Honors in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine GuideLAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De La Rosa 613 is proud to announce that several wines from its portfolio have received top honors in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine Guide, earning recognition across multiple categories including red, white, sparkling, dessert, and mevushal wines.
The guide highlights standout wines available to kosher consumers, and De La Rosa 613’s strong showing across numerous categories reflects the brand’s commitment to quality winemaking, thoughtful grape sourcing, and accessible pricing.
Among the most notable recognitions is the De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner, which ranked among the Top White Wines Under $25 and was also named Top Mevushal White Wine. Crafted in Austria from organically grown grapes, the Taryag Grüner Veltliner offers bright citrus notes, refreshing acidity, and a refined minerality typical of Austria’s celebrated Grüner Veltliner grape variety. Its crisp structure and balanced flavor profile make it a versatile companion for a wide range of dishes, including fresh fish, roasted poultry, vegetable-forward cuisine, and traditional Shabbat meals.
Multiple Wines Recognized Across Key Categories
In addition to the success of the Taryag Grüner Veltliner, several other De La Rosa 613 wines were recognized in the Jewish Link Kosher Wine Guide.
The Pree Chaviv Zweigelt, a dry red wine, was ranked among the Top Red Wines Under $25 while also receiving recognition as one of the Top Mevushal Red Wines and placing among the Top Reds Under $20. Known for its approachable structure and expressive fruit character, the Zweigelt delivers excellent value while maintaining the quality and balance expected from premium kosher wines.
The Chai 18 Riesling Italico also earned distinction, placing alongside the Taryag Grüner Veltliner in both the Top White Wines Under $25 category and the Top Mevushal White Wine category. With its refreshing profile and food-friendly structure, this wine further demonstrates the strength and versatility of the De La Rosa 613 white wine portfolio.
Another standout red, Lev St. Laurent, received recognition in several competitive categories. The wine placed among the Top Red Wines Under $25, Top Mevushal Red Wines, and Top Reds Under $20, highlighting its quality and exceptional value within the kosher wine market.
Recognition Across Sparkling and Dessert Categories
De La Rosa 613’s diversity was further recognized with awards in specialty categories.
The Yayin Regal Sparkling Riesling placed in the Top Sparkling Wine category, offering lively character and celebratory elegance.
In the dessert wine category, both Kinnerett Beerenauslese and Ashray Late Harvest Chardonnay were recognized for their rich sweetness and layered flavor profiles, showcasing the winery’s ability to craft expressive wines across a wide range of styles.
A Broad Portfolio of Award-Winning Wines
Together, these recognitions demonstrate the breadth of the De La Rosa 613 wine portfolio, spanning multiple styles and price points while maintaining a consistent commitment to quality and kosher standards.
Awards received in the Jewish Link Kosher Wine Guide include:
Top Red Wine Under $25
• Pree Chaviv Zweigelt
• Lev St. Laurent
Top White Wine Under $25
• Taryag Grüner Veltliner
• Chai 18 Riesling Italico
Top Sparkling Wine
• Yayin Regal Sparkling Riesling
Dessert Wine
• Kinnerett Beerenauslese
• Ashray Chardonnay
Top Mevushal Red Wine
• Pree Chaviv Zweigelt
• Lev St. Laurent
Top Mevushal White Wine
• Taryag Grüner Veltliner
• Chai 18 Riesling Italico
Top Reds Under $20
• Pree Chaviv Zweigelt
• Lev St. Laurent
These recognitions highlight De La Rosa 613’s ability to deliver both quality and variety within the growing kosher wine market.
Small Batch. Artisanal. Crafted.
Kosher, Vegan, Non-GMO — and made with organically grown grapes.
Availability
The award-winning De La Rosa Taryag Grüner Veltliner is available online at:
https://www.kosherwine.com/de-la-rosa-taryag-gruner-veltliner-organic-28744.html
The wine is also available through Total Wine & More in Florida, both online and in select store locations:
https://www.totalwine.com/wine/white-wine/gruner-veltliner/de-la-rosa-taryag-dry-white-gruner-veltliner/p/220425750
Many of the other award-winning wines in the De La Rosa 613 lineup can be purchased through KosherWine.com as well as select Florida wine boutiques and retailers: https://www.kosherwine.com/shop.html?q=de+la+rosa
Consumers interested in exploring the full portfolio are encouraged to visit delarosavineyards.com to learn more about the wines and download the De La Rosa wine catalog.
Growing Recognition for Kosher Wines
The success of De La Rosa 613 wines in The Jewish Link’s Annual Kosher Wine Guide reflects the continued growth and evolution of the kosher wine industry. Today’s kosher wines are increasingly recognized for their craftsmanship, regional character, and ability to compete with conventional wines in both quality and complexity.
About De La Rosa 613
De La Rosa 613 produces a growing portfolio of kosher organic wines and specialty foods rooted in quality ingredients and thoughtful craftsmanship. The company’s offerings include wines made with organic grapes, organic grape juices, vinegars, culinary oils, and specialty foods designed to elevate everyday cooking and celebration.
Guided by the philosophy of “Putting Heavenly Sparks Back into Foods & Wines,” De La Rosa 613 continues to bring thoughtfully crafted products to consumers seeking authenticity, tradition, and exceptional flavor.
Judith Greenberg
De La Rosa Food s & Vineyards
+1 718-333-0333
info@delarosa613.com
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