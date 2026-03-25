Country superstars Dan + Shay and Bailey Zimmerman co-headline an all-star lineup for the ‘Kosair Live’ benefit concert

KOSAIR LIVE: BIG NAMES... BIGGER PURPOSE 3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay headline Kosair live Multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman co-headlines Kosair Live

Richard Marx, Gabby Barrett, John Elefante, Richard Page, Hannah Harper, and more set to support Kosair for Kids and Kosair Shriners

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay and multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman will co-headline "Kosair Live," a star-studded benefit concert at the KFC Yum! Center on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The event will bring together an extraordinary lineup of artists to support two organizations that are important to Kentucky and southern Indiana. Kosair for Kids, which has helped children live life to the fullest for more than 100 years, and the Kosair Shriners, a brotherhood of men dedicated to fraternity, philanthropy, and community service.Joining the co-headliners on stage will be rock legend Richard Marx, rising country star Gabby Barrett, Richard Page (Mr. Mister), John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas), and Hannah Harper."We're thrilled to bring together such an incredible group of artists for this important cause," said concert producer Troy Hanson. "Having Dan + Shay and Bailey Zimmerman co-headline, alongside Grammy winners, rock legends, and current chart toppers promises to make Kosair Live an unforgettable night for music fans."Dan + Shay, the global superstars with more than 13 BILLION global streams, 139 worldwide career Multi-PLATINUM, PLATINUM and GOLD certifications, and the duo behind hits such as "10,000 Hours," "Speechless," "Tequila," "I Should Probably Go To Bed," and "Glad You Exist," bring their signature sound to the benefit stage. Country superstar Bailey Zimmerman, known for chart-topping hits like "Rock and a Hard Place" and "Fall In Love," has rapidly become one of country music's brightest stars, blending country and rock influences to create a unique sound that resonates with fans nationwide.The concert will also feature iconic rock performances from GRAMMY winners Richard Marx and John Elefante, who fronted the legendary classic rock band Kansas, and Richard Page, the voice behind Mr. Mister's #1 hits "Broken Wings" and "Kyrie.” Local music group The Crashers will be featured as the official house band.Event Details:Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026Venue: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KYDoors Open: 6:00pm. Concert Begins: 7:30pmBeneficiaries: Kosair for Kids and Kosair ShrinersTicket Information:Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 10:00 AM and will be available to the public on Friday, March 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster.com and the KFC Yum! Center Box Office.KOSAIR LIVE is sponsored by: L&N Federal Credit Union, The Galt House, and Bluegrass Brothers Roofing Contractors and is produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment.Follow us online @kosairlive on Instagram or Facebook###About Kosair for KidsKosair for Kids is the region's most comprehensive children’s charity and enhances the health and well-being of children by delivering financial support for healthcare, research, education, social services, and child advocacy. Last year, more than 168,000 children across Kentucky and southern Indiana benefited from the Kosair for Kids mission to help all kids live life to the fullest.About Kosair ShrinersKosair Shriners, a member of Shriners International, have been part of the Louisville area since 1886 and are dedicated to being a premier fraternal organization that provides engaging programs, opportunities for personal growth, and a spirit of fun, fellowship, and purpose among its members. Widely recognized across the Kentuckiana region through their participation in community events and the long-running Kosair Shrine Circus, Kosair Shriners proudly support the region through fellowship, leadership, and service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.