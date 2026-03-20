Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market 2026 advancing with improved treatment options

Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Liver Diseases Therapeutics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liver diseases therapeutics market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical companies and specialized biotechnology firms. Companies are focusing on innovative drug development, targeted biologics, antiviral therapies, and combination treatment regimens to strengthen their market presence and address the growing burden of chronic liver conditions. Emphasis on clinical pipeline expansion, regulatory approvals, real-world evidence generation, and precision medicine approaches remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, therapeutic innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving hepatology and specialty pharmaceuticals sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

• According to our research, Gilead Sciences Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 21% market share. The company’s liver disease portfolio, particularly in antiviral therapies for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and emerging treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), plays a central role in the liver diseases therapeutics market, offering innovative, high-efficacy treatment options supported by strong clinical development programs and global commercialization capabilities.

Who Are The Major Players In The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

Major companies operating in the liver diseases therapeutics market are Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genfit SA, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Viking Therapeutics, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Inventiva Pharma, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

• The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 49% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects significant regulatory barriers, high clinical development costs, complex trial requirements, strong intellectual property protections, and the need for extensive commercialization capabilities in the management of chronic and advanced liver diseases. Leading players such as Gilead Sciences, Inc., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, hold notable market shares through robust antiviral and metabolic liver disease portfolios, strong late-stage clinical pipelines, global commercialization infrastructure, strategic licensing agreements, and continuous investment in hepatology-focused research and development. As demand for effective therapies targeting viral hepatitis, cirrhosis, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) grows, strategic collaborations, pipeline expansion, and geographic penetration are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

• Leading companies include:

o Gilead Sciences, Inc. (21%)

o AbbVie Inc. (9%)

o GlaxoSmithKline plc (7%)

o AstraZeneca plc (3%)

o Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (3%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (1%)

o Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (1%)

o Bayer AG (1%)

o Eisai Co., Ltd. (1%)

o Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

• Major raw materials suppliers in the liver diseases therapeutics market include Lonza Group, WuXi AppTec, Catalent Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Recipharm AB, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Sai Life Sciences, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Siegfried Holding AG, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hikal Ltd., Novasep, Olon S.p.A., EuroAPI, Evonik Health Care, Samsung Biologics, Hovione, Alcami Corporation, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., BASF SE.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

• Major wholesalers or distributors in the liver diseases therapeutics market include McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Cencora Inc., Owens & Minor, The PHOENIX Group, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co. Ltd., Zuellig Pharma, Alfresa Holdings Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Morris & Dickson Co. LLC, Medline Industries Inc., DHL Supply Chain, UPS Healthcare, FedEx Healthcare Solutions, Smith Drug Company, Anda Inc., H. D. Smith, China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., Mutual Drug Company, CuraScript SD, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart Pharmacy, LloydsPharmacy, Boots UK.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Liver Diseases Therapeutics Market?

• Major end users in the liver diseases therapeutics market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Medanta – The Medicity, Wockhardt Hospitals, Kaiser Permanente, Apollo Pharmacy, PharmEasy, MedPlus Health Services.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

• Regulatory approvals for innovative targeted therapies are transforming the liver diseases therapeutics market by enhancing treatment credibility, accelerating commercialization timelines, and expanding access to advanced therapies for progressive liver conditions.

• Example: In March 2024, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for Rezdiffra (resmetirom), an oral treatment for adults with noncirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (stages F2 to F3).

• Its differentiated mechanism as a thyroid hormone receptor-β (THR-β) agonist targets underlying liver dysfunction, reduces liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis, and demonstrated significant NASH resolution and fibrosis improvement in clinical trials.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

• Leveraging AI-Powered Clinical Tools For Early Detection And Improved Liver Fibrosis Monitoring

• Advancing AAV-Based Gene Therapies For Wilson Disease With Better Targeting And Lower Immunogenicity

• Introducing Thyroid Hormone Receptor Agonists To Treat Non-Cirrhotic NASH With Liver Fibrosis

• Accelerating Regulatory Approvals To Drive Therapeutic Innovation And Clinical Adoption

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