CD Top Shelf Launches at Ann Arbor Ice Arena as a Premier Gathering Place for Ann Arbor Community

cdts menu

BUILT on family, POWERED by community

We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Ann Arbor community, said Matthew Kavanaugh. Teresa, our three boys, and I could not be more thankful to be part of such a special place.” — Matthew Kavanaugh

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CD Top Shelf Launches at Ann Arbor Ice Arena as a Premier Gathering Place for Hockey , Skating, and the Greater Ann Arbor CommunityBuilt on Family, Powered by CommunityCD Top Shelf proudly announces its official public opening on Monday, March 23, 2026, at the Ann Arbor Ice Arena, introducing a dynamic new food and beverage destination designed to serve one of Michigan’s most active and diverse ice sports environments.Built on a foundation of hockey tradition, community connection, and family ownership, CD Top Shelf is more than a bar or restaurant. It is a purpose driven gathering place created to enhance the experience of athletes, families, students, and fans who call the arena home.Rooted in Hockey. Built for the Ice Community.At its core, CD Top Shelf is deeply connected to the sport of hockey. Founded by a family with long standing ties to the game, the concept was developed to support and celebrate the culture that surrounds the rink.“This has always been about hockey and the community that comes with it,” said Matthew Kavanaugh, Owner of CD Top Shelf. “We wanted to build a place where players, families, and fans feel like they belong the moment they walk in.”At the same time, CD Top Shelf embraces the full spectrum of ice sports at Ann Arbor Ice Arena, including the growing and highly respected figure skating community. The space is intentionally designed to serve all athletes and families who dedicate their time, energy, and passion to the ice.“We’re here to support everyone who steps onto that ice,” Kavanaugh added. “Whether it’s hockey, figure skating, or just families spending time together at the rink, this is a space built for them.”A Commitment to Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan CommunityAs a Michigan owned and operated business, CD Top Shelf is proud to be part of the greater Ann Arbor community. The brand is committed not only to serving arena guests, but also to supporting the broader network of local families, businesses, and organizations that make the area unique.“With the University of Michigan right here, this is a special community,” said Kavanaugh. “We’re excited to support students, families, and local residents and become a place people can consistently come back to.”Elevating the Arena ExperienceCD Top Shelf was designed to complement and elevate the overall experience at Ann Arbor Ice Arena. From its welcoming atmosphere to its carefully developed food and beverage offerings, every detail is focused on creating a place where people want to stay, not just pass through.“Our goal is simple,” Kavanaugh said. “When people come to the arena, we want CD Top Shelf to be part of that experience every single time.”Guests can expect a comfortable, high quality environment ideal for post game gatherings, team events, family outings, and community connection. Whether stopping in between games or spending the evening after a full day at the rink, CD Top Shelf aims to become a natural extension of the arena experience.Looking AheadThe opening of CD Top Shelf marks an important step in building a long term presence within Michigan’s sports and community landscape. With a focus on consistency, hospitality, and community engagement, the brand is committed to becoming a trusted and valued part of Ann Arbor Ice Arena for years to come.“We’re just getting started,” Kavanaugh added. “This is about building something meaningful for the long term, not just at this arena, but across the communities we serve.”CD Top Shelf invites the entire community to join them beginning March 23, 2026, and experience a new standard for gathering at the rink.Media ContactShannon Hill Director of Hospitalitycontact@cdtopshelf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.