Techkon USA announces release of ChromaQA7, the latest iteration of its award-winning cloud-based color management suite

ChromaQA 7 Ink Check / SmartAnilox graph ChromaQA 7 – Generating Spectral Data from CIELab values

ChromaQA 7 arrives with important industry innovations, including SmartAnilox, an anilox recommendation system and expanded connectivity with other vendors.

By predicting exactly how different anilox rolls impact the DeltaE of every color, SmartAnilox empowers operators of all skill levels to choose the right roll with confidence.” — Stephen Rankin, Director of Product at Techkon USA

DANVERS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECHKON USA announced today that the latest version of its cloud-based color QA management suite, ChromaQA 7, is now available. ChromaQA 7 arrives with several important industry innovations, including: SmartAnilox, an anilox recommendation system; expanded connectivity options to other manufacturers’ devices and software such as GMG Open Color, Datacolor P-Series spherical spectrophotometers, and X-Rite Ink Formulation Software (IFS); and enhancements for the award-winning SmartInk formulation engine such as the ability to send corrections directly to the Ink Dispenser.

→ SmartAnilox

SmartAnilox builds upon traditional density adjustment recommendations such as InkCheck or BestMatch and predicts how changing the anilox roll will affect the deltaE of every color in a job. The SmartAnilox engine uses information gained from prints or drawdowns for each ink system and substrate combination to characterize the rate of density change for a given ink system and substrate combination across a range of anilox roll cell volumes, and automatically shows the predicted results for all the anilox rolls in the system.

→ Generating Spectral Data for Color Standards Defined only by CIELab Values

CIE Lab values don’t describe the underlying physical behavior of the color. Using the correct colorant set for a color standard defined only by CIELab, SmartInk’s AI driven simplified formulation engine can uncover the correct physical material properties of the pigments, generating the full spectral reflectance curve of a color.

Benefits include:

• Far better illuminant-independent matching

• Strong resistance to metamerism

• Accurate reproduction across CMYK and extended-gamut systems

• Reliable press behavior and profiling

For spot-color reproduction, ink formulation, and high-end workflows (like CMYKOGV or multi-illuminant proofs), spectral data is indispensable.

→ SmartInk Connection to Ink Dispenser

SmartInk now offers the option to send ink recipe corrections directly to ink dispensers. The recipe correction is output to a .REZ file which is accepted by most ink dispensers. This provides for a seamless & easy workflow for ink technicians & press operators

→ Support added for the Datacolor P-Series spherical spectrophotometers

Datacolor P-Series 200/300 spherical spectrophotometers can now be connected to ChromaQA in the Standards and Press modules as well as the new QuickCompare function. SCI & SCE measurements are supported.

→ Importing Colors from GMG OpenColor

ChromaQA can now import colors directly from GMG OpenColor projects via a server connection. This seamless integration significantly reduces the time it takes to create color books and libraries and setting up new job templates in ChromaQA.

→ Exporting TVI Correction Curves

It is now possible to export TVI correction curves for platesetters based on measurements from a current job - directly out of ChromaQA. The following formats are supported: ISO, Esko, Kodak, Agfa, and HP Indigo.

→ Quick import of X-Rite IFS assortments to automatically create colorant sets

X-Rite IFS assortments are now supported in ChromaQA and when imported as .IFSX file, will automatically create a colorant set for use within SmartInk. This saves time and eliminates the need to create new drawdowns.

→ Other noteworthy enhancements include:

· SmartInk corrections are now not only weight-based but also volumetric (mL or Fl oz) and can even be broken down across multiple cup sizes for convenience

· Faster template creation in ChromaSpec with new streamlined “Wizard” and new Save & Load Press Profile feature for frequently used press conditions

· New QuickCompare Feature allows to measure 2 physical color samples and quickly see color differences anywhere from inside ChromaQA with just one button press

· Added a quick Colorant Set Verification tool for troubleshooting the drawdowns in your SmartInk colorant set to ensure they were generated properly

· Localization into Simplified Chinese

· Various smaller Quality of Life enhancements and bug fixes

About ChromaQA

ChromaQA is Techkon's cloud-based award-winning* color quality control software suite for integrating the ink, printing, prepress and quality control departments. It combines color standards & ink management with a full set of pressroom quality control tools and cloud-based analytics and reporting across the entire print & packaging workflow.

* 2024 & 2025 FTA Technical Innovation Awards

About Techkon

Techkon is the innovation leader in densitometers, spectrophotometers and color software solutions for the global print community. With a track record of nearly 40 years of continued technological excellence, Techkon products are chosen for their high degree of measurement accuracy, repeatability, reliability and ease of operation in all sectors of the printing industry. Techkon’s innovative color measurement solutions have led to highly successful implementations by leading OEM press manufacturers, brand owners, and large commercial printers, yielding drastic gains in quality, productivity and cost savings. Techkon USA and Techkon GmbH are subsidiaries of Datacolor.

ChromaQA 7 promo video

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