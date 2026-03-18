Governor Newsom announces next round of television tax credits, adding animated and competition shows for the first time

The program continues to deliver on its goal of getting people back to consistent work, with this latest round of projects expected to employ an estimated 4,500 cast and crew, along with 50,687 background performers (measured in days worked) over the course of 1,200 filming days statewide.

“Including new eligible categories in our tax credit program, such as animation and competition shows, creates even more opportunities for the talented cast, crew and small businesses across our state,” said Colleen Bell, Director of the California Film Commission. “Additionally, our Soundstage Tax Credit Program has served to add another pathway for productions to benefit from California’s incentives while strengthening our world class production infrastructure.”

This round adds new eligible categories, animation and competition shows, and will award three projects in these categories that together are expected to generate over 700 cast and crew jobs along with $46 million in qualified in-state spending, including $33 million in qualified wages. These additions highlight the program’s commitment to supporting a broad range of creative formats and storytelling approaches.

The selected animation projects include President Curtis (Adult Swim) and STEWIE (20th Television Animation), a spin-off from the successful and long-running Family Guy series.