BNB Plus Corp. Announces European Patent Grant for Fundamental Technology Underlying its Linea™ IVT Platform

The European patent grant follows a U.S. patent grant in 2024 and covers the composition of LineaRx's chemically modified RNA polymerase (RNAP) enzyme branded Linea RNAP. Together with our U.S. patent, this European grant strengthens LineaRx's position to help mRNA manufacturers produce higher-quality mRNA more efficiently.

Patent Covers the Composition of LineaRx's Proprietary Linea™ RNA Polymerase (RNAP), a Core Technology Empowering the Linea™ IVT Platform

BNB Plus Corp. (NASDAQ:BNBX)

Together with our U.S. patent, this European grant strengthens LineaRx's position to help mRNA manufacturers produce higher-quality mRNA more efficiently.” — Clay Shorrock, CEO of BNBX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) ("BNBX" or the "Company"), announced today that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc. ("LineaRx"), has been granted a European patent by the European Patent Office (EPO) related to European Patent Application No.: 21882234.4 (EP4232569A1) entitled "Compositions and Methods for RNA Synthesis."BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a B2i Digital Featured Company . See the comprehensive profile at https://b2idigital.com/bnbx The European patent grant follows a U.S. patent grant in 2024 and covers the composition of LineaRx's chemically modified RNA polymerase (RNAP) enzyme, branded Linea RNAP. The Company plans to validate the patent in key European markets to provide patent protection through at least 2040."Securing patent protection in Europe is a significant milestone in building our global intellectual property portfolio around Linea IVT," said Clay Shorrock, CEO of BNBX. "Together with our U.S. patent, this European grant strengthens LineaRx's position to help mRNA manufacturers produce higher-quality mRNA more efficiently and supports potential monetization of the Company’s intellectual property in the rapidly growing European biotherapeutics market."Linea RNAP is a core component of LineaRx's Linea IVT (in vitro transcription) platform that empowers mRNA manufacturers to produce better mRNA faster via a simplified mRNA production workflow with reduced double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) contamination. BNBX (formerly Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.) acquired the technology underlying the Linea RNAP through its acquisition of Spindle Bio, Inc. in July 2023.About BNB Plus Corp.BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) is a publicly traded company pursuing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on building long-term exposure to BNB and generating yield through transparent, actively managed, Binance-ecosystem strategies. Through its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc., the Company also commercializes proprietary nucleic acid production solutions for the biopharmaceutical and diagnostics markets, including its Linea DNA platform for cell-free DNA production and its Linea IVT platform for more efficient mRNA production.About the Linea™ DNA and Linea™ IVT PlatformsThe Linea DNA platform is an entirely cell-free DNA production platform founded on BNBX’s long-standing expertise in the large-scale enzymatic production of DNA. Capable of producing DNA in quantities ranging from milligrams to grams, the Linea DNA platform can produce high-fidelity DNA constructs ranging from 100bp to 20kb in size. The DNA produced via the Linea DNA platform is free of the adventitious DNA sequences found in other sources of DNA, is rapidly scalable, and provides for simple chemical modification of DNA constructs.The Linea IVT platform combines DNA IVT templates manufacturing via the Linea DNA platform with a proprietary Linea RNAP to enable mRNA and sa-mRNA manufacturers to produce what BNBX believes to be better mRNA faster, with advantages over conventional mRNA production, including: 1) the elimination of plasmid DNA as a starting material; 2) the prevention or reduction of double-stranded DNA (dsRNA) contamination; and 3) simplified mRNA production workflows.More about the Linea DNA and Linea IVT platforms can be found here: https://linearxdna.com/ Forward Looking StatementsThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “focused,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” “project,” and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and address various matters including, without limitation, regarding management, future financial and operating condition and performance, and statements relating to the future operating performance of the Company's LineaRx subsidiary and its Linea DNA and/or Linea IVT platforms, and the commercialization and monetization of our intellectual property and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company’s control—that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with all Nasdaq listing requirements, including without limitation, the minimum closing bid price requirement for its common stock, risks related to the Board of Directors’ review of strategic alternatives, including the ability to identify or consummate a suitable strategic alternative, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions, risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of BNB and other cryptocurrencies, the illiquidity of the OBNB trust units owned by the Company, risks related to the Company’s ability to raise and deploy capital effectively, risks relating to an unproven yield generation strategy, the risk that the price of the Company’s common stock may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds, risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company does and will operate, risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, risks related to the unknown returns, liquidity and/or token accumulation that the Company’s BNB treasury strategy will generate, risks relating to market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting BNB or other digital assets, risks related to the commercialization of its intellectual property including customer demand for DNA produced by its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its Linea DNA or Linea IVT platforms, the unknown future amount of revenues and profits that will result from its LineaRx subsidiary and/or its Linea DNA or Linea IVT platforms, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.Visit www.BNB.plus for more information.ContactsInvestor Relations:John Ragozzino Jr., CFA BnB@icrinc.comWeb: www.BNB.plus X: BNBX_CorpMedia:

BNB Plus Corp. (Nasdaq: BNBX) announced today that its biopharmaceutical subsidiary, LineaRx, Inc., has been granted a European patent by the EPO.

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