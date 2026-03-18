Capital City Classic 10K Announces Largest Prize Purse to Top 5 Male and Female Winners

Little Rock Roadrunners Club Two time women's defending champ, Dr. Erin Warren from Bella Vista, AR 2025 male winner, Reid Buchanan from Kansas City, MO

The top 5 male and female finishers of the 2026 Capital City Classic 10k will receive $1,500, $1,000, $500, $350 and $150. The race is Saturday, March 28th.

It is rare for races this size to offer money and draw the attention of elite athletes. This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our elite race sponsor, Blue Rose Running Co.” — Brent Corbitt, Assistant Race Director and Elite Athlete Coordinator

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Capital City Classic 10k will offer its largest prize purse to date. The top 5 male and female finishers will receive $1,500, $1,000, $500, $350 and $150. Runners from across Arkansas and surrounding states will line up downtown on Saturday, March 28th.“Offering prize money catapults this race into another tier,” said Brent Corbitt, Assistant Race Director and Elite Athlete Coordinator. “Our race is well respected and rich in history and tradition. To offer a total of $7,000 in prize money is special. It is rare for races this size to offer money and draw the attention of elite athletes. This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our elite race sponsor, Blue Rose Running Co.,” said Corbitt. The race draws elite athletes from across the region including Olympic Trials qualifiers. Making this the best field in a Central Arkansas road race assembled in many years. “Two time defending women's champion, Dr. Erin (Woodward) Warren from Bella Vista, AR and the 2025 male defending champion Reid Buchanan from Kansas City, MO will be on hand.“We love the opportunity to showcase the best of downtown Little Rock,” says Bill Torrey, race director. “The course goes over the Broadway and Main St Bridges, circles the Capitol and finishes after a long stretch on Capitol.” The Capital City Classic offers a free kids race starting at 7:30 a.m. with the 10k starting at 8 on Saturday, March 28, 2026. For more details and to register, go to www.littlerockroadrunners.com ###

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