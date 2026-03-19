Meister Media Publications Named Finalist in Four Categories for 2026 Azbee Awards for Editorial Excellence

2026 Azbee Awards for Editorial Excellence

Categories featured include special issue coverage, state of the industry coverage, special print issue, and company profile

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media and events company, has been named a regional finalist in four categories for the 2026 Azbee Awards of Excellence for editorial content. The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) announced the finalists on March 10, which included MMW brands American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group, and Greenhouse Grower recognized for their special issue coverage, state of the industry coverage, special print issue, and company profile.

The regional awards, featuring publications from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia, are highly competitive, with over 740 entries received across all regions in 2026. The awards recognize excellence in reporting, editing and design across business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications.

Honoring a wide range of media, including magazines, newspapers, e-newsletters, websites and social media, MMW's 2026 regional finalist entries include:

• Inside the State of the Fruit Industry

American Fruit Grower

Thomas Skernivitz, Senior Content Specialist; Melinda Taschetta-Millane, Group Editor;

Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

• Voices From the Field

American Vegetable Grower

Carol Miller, Content Lead; Michele Katsaris, Content Specialist;

Susan Duffy, Graphic Designer

Category: Print > State of the Industry > Heartland

• ESA Technical Guide

CropLife Media Group

Eric Sfiligoj, Editor; Lara Sowinski, Group Editor; Dan Jacobs, Senior Editor;

Kim Henderson, Art Director

Category: Print > Special Issue or Supplement > Heartland

• Wojo’s Greenhouse Employees Go All in With Stock Ownership Plan

Greenhouse Grower

Brian Sparks, Editor; Taylor Hatch, Senior Graphic Designer

All Content > Group or Company Profile > Heartland

Regional winners will be announced during a formal presentation in April.

The Azbee Awards is a national competition open to all U.S.-based B2B publications, with top entries earning national recognition across 59 categories. Awards highlight editorial, online and design excellence within print media, email newsletters and digital publishing.

ASBPE is the professional association for full-time and freelance editors, writers, art directors, and designers employed in the business, trade, and specialty press.

More information on MMW and its brands including American Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, CropLife Media Group and Greenhouse Grower are available on meistermedia.com.

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About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

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