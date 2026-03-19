HCM TradeSeal Launches ‘TeamMate,’ an AI Assistant to Simplify Payroll Compliance and User Support

HCM TradeSeal HCM TradeSeal's TeamMate AI

HCM TradeSeal launches TeamMate, an AI assistant that helps contractors navigate certified payroll compliance and workflows faster.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal announces the launch of TeamMate, a new AI assistant built directly into the platform to help contractors navigate certified payroll compliance and system workflows with greater speed and clarity.TeamMate provides users with immediate answers to questions about how to complete tasks and how specific features work within the application. It is designed to reduce time spent searching for information and to make complex compliance processes easier to understand and execute.The assistant draws from internal product instructions, system documentation, and the HCM TradeSeal Knowledge Center to generate accurate and relevant responses. In addition to answering user questions, TeamMate also provides supporting documentation so users can review additional context and guidance as needed.TeamMate helps users:- Get instant answers to product and workflow questions- Understand how to complete tasks within the platform- Access relevant documentation for deeper context- Stay productive without leaving the applicationThis release reflects HCM TradeSeal’s continued focus on improving usability and helping contractors manage compliance requirements with greater confidence and efficiency.TeamMate is now available within the HCM TradeSeal platform.About HCM TradeSealFounded in 2020, HCM TradeSeal is a leading Human Capital Management compliance solution for the construction industry. Recognized as Prevailing Wage Compliance Service of the Year 2025 by ManageHR Magazine, HCM TradeSeal integrates with the nation’s most widely used payroll and ERP systems. The platform specializes in complex union payroll, Davis-Bacon compliance, and full-service rate management, helping payroll teams save time while ensuring accurate, compliant reporting.To learn more or request a free demo, visit www.hcmtradeseal.com

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