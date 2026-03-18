Revive Design and Renovation Wins Six First-Place NARI Remodeler of the Year Awards

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen Revive Design and Renovation bathroom

The awards recognize the very best the remodeling industry has to offer across all phases of residential design and construction.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation has once again been recognized among the best in the remodeling industry, earning six first-place honors in the prestigious NARI Remodeler of the Year Awards. The awards recognize the very best the remodeling industry has to offer across all phases of residential design and construction.Revive Design and Renovation took first place in the following categories:Residential Kitchen $50K–$100KResidential Kitchen $100K–$200KResidential Interior Feature Under $50KResidential Interior $250K–$500KEntire House Under $250KEntire House $250K–$500KOver the past two years, Revive has earned first-place honors a total of four times, and this year achieved a perfect record, winning first place in all six categories submitted.These latest wins bring Revive’s total to 23 NARI awards earned over the past four years, giving the company significantly more honors than any other home remodeling company in Florida.“Winning these NARI Remodeler of the Year Awards is a true honor for our entire team. We believe in ‘Life Improvement Through Home Improvement.’ Every project is an opportunity for us to elevate our designs to the next level while creating spaces that truly enhance how our clients live.” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. “Customers who want expert design guidance should come to us from day one. Our integrated approach ensures a seamless experience and results that consistently exceed expectations.”Revive Design and Renovation has built a reputation as one of the most accomplished remodeling firms in the growing Tampa Bay and Orlando regions. The company has been voted Best Home Remodeling Company five years in a row and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Tampa Bay for two consecutive years. Today, Revive stands among the largest design and renovation firms in the country, known for delivering high-end, thoughtfully designed spaces that combine functionality, innovation, and exceptional craftsmanship.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

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