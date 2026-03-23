St. Louis Merchant Services Expands Cost-Saving Payment Solutions for Local Businesses

St. Louis Merchant Services relaunches website, offering free payment processing, and free equipment for local restaurants, retailers and service providers.

Our mission is simple: help local businesses keep more of what they earn. As a family-owned company, we build trust and make it easier for St. Louis merchants to grow.” — Eddie Abilez, Co-Owner of St.Louis Merchant Services

ST.LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Merchant Services, a family-owned and operated leader in payment processing solutions, today announced the official relaunch of its brand alongside the launch of its new website, www.stlmerchantservices.com . The updated platform reflects the company’s continued commitment to helping local retail and restaurant businesses reduce costs, modernize operations, and improve the way they accept payments.With more than 25 years of industry experience, St. Louis Merchant Services proudly serves 15+ counties across the greater St. Louis region, supporting hundreds of local businesses and helping merchants save millions of dollars in credit card processing fees. As a family-owned business, the company takes pride in building long-term relationships and delivering personalized service that larger providers often overlook.A Smarter Approach to Payment ProcessingSt. Louis Merchant Services specializes in identifying the right payment technology for each business, ensuring merchants not only accept payments efficiently but also maximize profitability. Their consultative, relationship-driven approach is rooted in the values of a family-run organization—putting client success first.Their product offerings include:• Modern POS systems tailored for retail, restaurant, and service-based businesses• Mobile and wireless payment terminals for businesses on the go• Virtual terminals and online payment gateways for remote and eCommerce transactions• Advanced reporting and payment analytics toolsEliminating Processing Fees with Dual PricingA key highlight of the relaunch is the company’s continued emphasis on Dual Price Processing , a compliant pricing model that allows businesses to significantly reduce — and in many cases eliminate — traditional credit card processing fees.By offering customers a transparent choice between cash and card pricing, merchants can:• Protect their margins• Reduce overhead• Reinvest savings back into their businessLimited-Time Free Equipment PromotionTo support businesses looking to upgrade their payment systems, St. Louis Merchant Services is currently offering:• Free credit card terminals• Free POS systems for qualifying merchantsThis limited-time promotion is designed to help businesses transition to modern payment solutions without upfront equipment costs.Supporting Local Business Growth“Our mission has always been simple — help local businesses keep more of what they earn,” said Eddie Abilez, co-owner of St. Louis Merchant Services. “As a family-owned company, we understand the challenges business owners face because we’ve built our business the same way — through hard work, trust, and long-term relationships. With our new website and expanded offerings, we’re making it easier than ever for St. Louis-area merchants to grow.”Businesses interested in reducing payment processing costs or upgrading their systems can visit the newly launched website at:________________________________________About St. Louis Merchant ServicesSt. Louis Merchant Services is a family-owned and operated provider of payment processing solutions serving the greater St. Louis area. With over 25 years of experience, the company specializes in helping businesses reduce credit card processing costs through innovative pricing models, advanced technology solutions, and personalized service.

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