ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has taken action to enforce the Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Act – seeking an official hearing to determine whether the Georgia Republican Assembly, Inc. (“GRA”) and the Georgia Republican Assembly PAC (“GRA PAC”) violated the law. Carr’s office is representing the State Ethics Commission in this matter and similarly provided representation against the New Georgia Project for engaging in undisclosed election spending.

“When New Georgia Project failed to follow campaign finance laws, we took action – resulting in the largest ethics fine in state history. This is no different,” said Carr. “Anyone who abuses the system, no matter their political affiliation, will be held accountable.”

In filings with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH), Carr outlines the Commission’s complaint against the GRA and GRA PAC, which includes the following claims:

The GRA and GRA PAC failed to properly register with the Commission as an independent committee;

The GRA and GRA PAC failed to file 15 campaign contribution disclosure reports; and

The GRA and GRA PAC failed to disclose a significant amount of campaign contributions and expenditures.

To review these claims, Carr has requested a hearing before an OSAH Judge, which is set to take place on April 22, 2026. If a violation of the law is proven after appropriate proceedings, civil penalties may be enforced.