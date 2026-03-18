Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.4 Million to Enhance Communities; Announces Business in Our Sites Program Application Period Opening March 19

Today’s awards through the Commonwealth Financing Authority improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians and further strengthen our communities. The Business in Our Sites program helps communities build an inventory of ready to sites to attract businesses that want to expand in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced two new grant approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) totaling $1,448,002.

Today’s CFA project approvals build upon the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to revitalize and strengthen communities, improve infrastructure, and position Pennsylvania as an economic development leader.

“Strategic investments in infrastructure and site development help communities compete for new jobs and business growth,” said Secretary Siger. “Through the Pipeline Investment Program, we’re helping extend critical energy infrastructure that supports manufacturers, schools, and local economies. And by opening the next round of the Business in Our Sites program, we’re continuing to work with communities to prepare more sites for development and make it easier for companies to choose Pennsylvania when they’re ready to grow.”

Pipeline Investment Program – $1,448,002

The Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE) provides grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and existing manufacturing and industrial enterprises, which will result in the creation of new economic base jobs in the Commonwealth while providing access to natural gas for residents. Applicants eligible for PIPE funding include businesses, economic development organizations, hospitals, municipalities, and school districts.

The following PIPE grants were approved:

Bradford County – $877,918 grant to Leatherstocking Gas Company, LLC, to construct a new gas pipeline through Wyalusing Borough. This project will bring natural gas to 110 residential households and 60 commercial facilities including Arrow United Industries, an HVAC manufacturing company.

Somerset County – $570,084 grant to Rockwood Area School District for the extension of natural gas service to the school’s facilities in Rockwood Borough. This project will remove environmental issues associated with the current heating system and provide potential service to unconnected homes and businesses including ASSA ABLOY, a security door manufacturer, and Rockwood Casualty Insurance, the fire department, as well as seven other businesses.

Secretary Siger also announced today that the application period for the Business in Our Sites (BOS) program will open on March 19, 2026.

BOS provides grants and loans empowering communities to attract growing and expanding businesses by helping them build an inventory of ready sites. Funds can be used for all site development activities that are required to make a site shovel-ready. The BOS program is for speculative projects only. Funds cannot be used for projects that are primarily residential or recreational. Sites must be previously utilized property or undeveloped property that is planned and zoned for development

Eligible applicants include: Municipalities, Redevelopment Authorities, Municipal Authorities, Industrial Development Agencies and Private Developers (construction loans only).

Applications will be accepted between March 19, 2026, and June 30, 2026. To apply for funding, applicants must submit the electronic on-line DCED Single Application for Assistance located at dced.pa.gov/singleapp.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

Visit the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s website for more information on the CFA or its programs.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, dcedpress@pa.gov or 717.418.4014

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