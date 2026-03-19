Survey Readiness Strategies for Continuous Preparedness in Healthcare Facilities

Courtemanche & Associates outlines how healthcare organizations can maintain compliance and prepare for accreditation surveys year-round

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since 1994, Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) has supported healthcare organizations in strengthening regulatory compliance and accreditation readiness across the United States. For more than three decades, the firm has focused on helping providers navigate complex regulatory environments while promoting its guiding principle of Better Compliance, Better Care. Survey readiness refers to a healthcare organization’s ongoing state of preparedness for accreditation surveys conducted by regulatory and accrediting bodies. Rather than preparing only when a survey is scheduled, organizations that maintain continuous readiness work to ensure compliance with applicable standards at all times. This proactive approach may help maintain a position or readiness at all times, which helps reduce operational disruptions during surveys and limit the number of citations or findings identified by surveyors, as well as providing a better environment for patient safety.Healthcare accreditation surveys evaluate compliance with standards related to patient safety, operational processes, documentation practices, and regulatory requirements. Surveyors typically review policies, procedures, training records, and facility operations to determine whether an organization meets required standards. Maintaining readiness often requires coordinated internal assessments, staff training, and ongoing compliance monitoring.C&A provides consulting support designed to help healthcare organizations assess their readiness and strengthen compliance efforts. Services include guidance on selecting appropriate accreditation or certification bodies for organizations seeking initial accreditation, as well as mock surveys that simulate real accreditation reviews.Through these efforts, C&A continues to work with healthcare organizations seeking structured approaches to accreditation preparation, regulatory compliance, and ongoing operational readiness throughout the survey cycle.About the Company:Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has worked closely with numerous healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched meet or exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to impart expert knowledge to its clientele, providing timely guidance on regulatory challenges. C&A is dedicated to helping healthcare providers reduce risk and potential patient harm while improving the quality of care.

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