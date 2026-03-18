Mirasys Appoints Steve Johnson as Computer Vision Manager to Strengthen the Dell Partnership

Steve Johnson Mirasys

Mirasys Appoints Steve Johnson as Computer Vision Manager to Strengthen Dell Partnership and Deliver White-Glove Hardware-to-VMS Solutions

Dell (NASDAQ:Dell)

Steve’s role is critical as customers increasingly demand clarity & confidence across their entire video stack -- His ability to bridge Dell’s infrastructure expertise with Mirasys is game-changing.” — Carl Raubenheimer - CEO Mirasys USA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirasys , a global leader in open, high-performance video management software (VMS), today announced the appointment of Steve Johnson as its Dell Computer Vision Manager. In this role, Steve will serve as a strategic liaison between Mirasys and Dell Technologies, strengthening the combined hardware and software offering delivered to enterprise and public-sector customers through a white-glove, value-driven approach.Steve brings extensive experience across computer vision, AI-driven analytics, and enterprise infrastructure. His focus will be to ensure customers receive tightly aligned, validated solutions that combine Dell’s infrastructure capabilities with Mirasys’ open, high-performance VMS platform.“I’ve spent my career at the intersection of video, infrastructure, and analytics, and Mirasys sits exactly where the market is shifting,” said Steve Johnson, Computer Vision Manager at Mirasys. “Customers want intelligent video systems that perform at scale without being locked into rigid ecosystems or unpredictable cost models. By aligning best-in-class hardware with Mirasys’ VMS, we can deliver that with confidence.”Strengthening the Dell–Mirasys Value PropositionIn his role, Steve will act as a technical and strategic bridge between Dell and Mirasys, ensuring customers benefit from:- Optimized and validated hardware configurations- Seamless integration between infrastructure and VMS- White-glove guidance from design through deployment- Long-term performance, reliability, and predictable TCO“Our goal is to make hardware and software feel like a single, cohesive solution — one that reduces risk, simplifies deployment, and maximizes long-term value,” Steve added. ”Role and Near-Term FocusOver the next 90 days, Steve will focus on:- Aligning Dell infrastructure capabilities with the Mirasys product roadmap- Strengthening collaboration with channel partners and integrators- Developing repeatable, validated solution frameworks for priority verticals- Enhancing customer experience through prescriptive, white-glove engagementOver the next 12–24 months, his role will support Mirasys’ expansion into larger, more complex enterprise environments by ensuring hardware and software scale together without compromising reliability or cost control.Executive PerspectiveCarl Raubenheimer, CEO of Mirasys, commented on the appointment:“Steve’s role is critical as customers increasingly demand clarity and confidence across their entire video stack,” said Raubenheimer. “His ability to bridge Dell’s infrastructure expertise with Mirasys’ open VMS platform enables us to deliver a true white-glove experience — one that prioritizes performance, reliability, and long-term value.”Market OutlookAs AI-driven analytics become foundational to modern security systems, organizations are moving away from closed, subscription-heavy platforms. Data sovereignty, system ownership, and predictable total cost of ownership have become board-level priorities.“Mirasys is uniquely positioned because it delivers enterprise-grade video management with true ownership, flexible deployment, and predictable TCO,” Steve said. “By pairing that with the right hardware guidance, customers gain a future-proof platform they can trust.”Looking AheadFor organizations evaluating their next long-term video and analytics platform, Steve offered clear guidance:“Choose a solution that gives you control, reliability, and openness — not one that locks you into a cost structure or architecture you can’t change later. That’s where the market is headed, and that’s exactly what Mirasys is delivering.”AboutMirasys is one of the leading suppliers of open platform Video Management Systems (VMS). Founded in 1996, Mirasys focuses on the most valuable asset of your operation: DATA Based in Helsinki, Finland, the company operates in over 40 countries with regional representations. The local teams cooperate with leading distributors, system integrators, security service providers, and large customers. More than 70,000 customers use Mirasys systems with over one million connected cameras.

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