TRIM NuLu - Louisville Hair Salon

TRIM NuLu, five-time Best Hair Salon in Louisville, publishes a step-by-step resource for handling hair disasters in the first 24 hours.

Hair emergencies feel overwhelming, but most are fixable with professional help and proper timing” — Brianne Windell, General Manager

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRIM NuLu, named Best Hair Salon in Louisville by the Courier-Journal for five consecutive years (2021–2025) and recognized as one of Salon Today’s Top 200 Salons in America, has published a comprehensive guide detailing exactly what to do in the first 24 hours after a hair emergency.Hair emergencies are more common than most people realize. A color service that turns out wrong, chemical damage worse than expected, or a cut that completely misses the mark. These situations happen every day, at home and in salons across the country. The difference between a fixable problem and lasting damage often comes down to what happens in the hours immediately after.The guide, published at trimnulu.co, breaks the first 24 hours into actionable phases. In the first hour, the priority is preventing additional damage: stopping all chemical processing, documenting the situation with photos in natural light, and contacting a professional salon. During hours one through six, the focus shifts to stabilization with appropriate products and care techniques specific to color issues, chemical damage, or cut problems. Hours six through 24 cover scheduling a professional consultation and establishing a temporary care routine.“Hair emergencies feel overwhelming, but most are fixable with professional help and proper timing,” said Brianne Windell, General Manager of TRIM NuLu. “The biggest mistake people make is trying to fix it themselves with box dye or repeated washing. That almost always makes things worse. We built this guide so people know exactly what to do before they compound the problem.”The protocol also addresses realistic timelines and costs. Color corrections typically range from $150 to $200 an hour and may require multiple appointments over several weeks. The guide emphasizes that rushing a multi-session correction into a single appointment often leads to worse outcomes.TRIM NuLu offers consultations for clients dealing with hair crises, including professional bond-building treatments, tonal corrections, and strategic cuts that preserve length while removing damage. The salon, which was ranked #106 on Inc.’s Regionals: Southeast list of the fastest-growing private companies, has built its reputation on precision color work and corrective services.The full guide is available at https://trimnulu.co/hair-emergency-protocol-what-to-do-in-the-first-24-hours/

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