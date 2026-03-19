Arizona Sunrays Acquires Surprise Angels, Expanding Premier Youth Athletics to the West Valley

Arizona Sunrays, a leader in Arizona youth athletics for over 35 years, is proud to announce the acquisition of Surprise Angels.

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Sunrays , a leader in Arizona youth athletics for over 35 years, is proud to announce the acquisition of Surprise Angels. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the newly rebranded Arizona Sunrays - Surprise officially joins the Sunrays family, located at 11304 N Dysart Rd, Unit 112.The acquisition brings Sunrays’ renowned high-quality programming to the existing 13,000-square-foot facility, which currently serves between 500 and 1,000 students weekly. While the gym is already operational under the new name, a public Grand Opening Celebration is being planned soon to welcome the entire Surprise community.Continuing a Local LegacyThe decision to acquire Surprise Angels was rooted in a deep respect for the community impact the gym has made in the West Valley.Leadership Perspectives“We’re incredibly excited to expand into the Surprise community and welcome this gym into the Sunrays family,” said Kenzie Gassaway, COO of Arizona Sunrays. “For more than 35 years, Sunrays has been dedicated to creating positive, high-quality experiences for children, and we look forward to continuing to build on that same tradition for families in this area.”Crystal Brown, former owner of Surprise Angels and current Site Director, expressed her confidence in the transition: “This gym has always been about the kids and the families who walk through our doors. I’m proud of everything we’ve built, and I’m confident Sunrays will continue that tradition while bringing new opportunities and energy to the program.”Programs and Community VisionArizona Sunrays Surprise will continue to offer a diverse range of activities for all ages, including:Gymnastics & DanceNinja ProgramsCompetitive TeamsSeasonal Camps & Kids Night OutBirthday PartiesBeyond the gym floor, Arizona Sunrays intends to deepen its roots in the West Valley by partnering with the City of Surprise, local schools, and neighborhood businesses to support community events and scholarship opportunities.About Arizona Sunrays: Arizona Sunrays has provided award-winning gymnastics, dance, and fitness instruction since 1990. Known for its "Safety First, Fun Always" philosophy, Sunrays is dedicated to helping children build physical skills and personal confidence in a supportive environment.

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