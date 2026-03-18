The Duravent Group, Venting and Air Quality Solutions Leader, Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Bain Capital

Investment to accelerate Company’s growth and further scale its industry-leading platform

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Duravent Group™ (or the “Company”), a leader in the venting and air movement industries and trusted partner to HVAC professionals, today announced it has secured a significant strategic growth investment from Bain Capital. Bain Capital will partner with the Duravent Group’s leadership team, led by President and CEO Simon A. Davis, and Egeria, the Company’s existing investor, to accelerate the Company’s next phase of growth, deepen its category leadership, and expand its platform through both organic investments and strategic acquisitions. Financial terms of private investment were not disclosed.Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group traces its heritage back to 1901 and has been a pioneering leader in venting solutions for over six decades. The Company operates 14 distinct brands in several locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. With world-class manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks, the Duravent Group remains at the forefront of venting technology, offering high-quality products designed to meet the evolving needs of both residential and commercial customers.“This investment is a testament to the strength of our platform and the trust we have earned from customers as the leading provider of venting solutions that stand the test of time,” said Mr. Davis. “Bain Capital’s extensive industry expertise and operational capabilities make them the ideal partner to accelerate our next phase of growth. We have been fortunate to have an active, strategic investor in Egeria that has enabled us to build the Duravent Group into the business it is today. Adding Bain further enables us to execute our strategic vision focused on accelerating growth, strengthening our category leadership, and enhancing the differentiated value and service we provide to customers and channel partners.”“With a market-leading platform in the venting, filtration, and air quality industries and a 125-year legacy of engineering excellence, the Duravent Group is renowned for delivering the most reliable, cutting-edge HVAC systems for homeowners, contractors, and industry professionals,” said Matt Evans, a Partner at Bain Capital Special Situations. “Simon and his team have done an impressive job of deepening the Company’s value proposition rooted in a customer-first mentality.”“We are excited to have Bain Capital join us in the Duravent Group’s next chapter,” said Egbert Prenger, Egeria’s CEO. “We see tremendous opportunity to combine our capabilities and resources to support the Company’s continued expansion. This partnership is consistent with Egeria’s Evergreen investment approach to remain invested in companies over the long term and enable them to realize their full potential.”Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisor to Bain Capital. J.P. Morgan and Baird are serving as financial advisors, and Paul Hastings is serving as legal advisors to Egeria.###About Duravent GroupThe Duravent Group™ is a climate technology leader in the venting and air quality industries and known for first-to-market innovations moving the industry into the future. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the Duravent Group operates 14 distinct brands in several manufacturing and distribution centers across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.With superior manufacturing capabilities, world-class distribution networks, and customer-first service and support, the Duravent Group ensures quality and drives safety through scientifically proven materials and unequaled engineering. For more information about the Duravent Group, visit duraventgroup.com About Bain CapitalFounded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $215 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com . Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).About EgeriaEstablished in 1997, Egeria is an independent pan-European investment company focused on mid-sized companies in the Benelux and DACH region. Egeria believes in building businesses jointly with entrepreneurial management teams (Boldly Building Together). Egeria’s private equity portfolio comprises investments in more than 20 companies with total revenues of around 3.0 billion euros and over 14,000 employees.Media Contacts:For Duravent Group:lwhite@duraventgroup.comFor Bain Capital:NAPress@baincapital.comFor Egeria:info@egeriagroup.com

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