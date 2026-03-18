Dr. Craig Deligdish, MD & CEO of Omni Healthcare, stresses annual health screenings to prevent long-term complications

Dr. Craig Deligdish

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Craig Deligdish , M.D. and CEO of Omni Healthcare shared the importance of proactive healthcare and annual health screenings as the foundation for enduring wellness. Omni Healthcare is promoting this cause across Florida, encouraging citizens to prioritize routine check-ups and annual health screenings to detect chronic diseases and serious conditions early to in order to avoid preventable risks.In recent years, healthcare experts have noticed a concerning trend of delays in routine diagnostic screenings. Dr. Craig Deligdish, a board-certified internist and medical oncologist with decades of experience in complex disease management, explains that these delays often result in late-stage diagnoses that could have been managed more effectively with early intervention.Healthcare statistics continue to emphasize the need for preventive care in the United States. The cost of cardiovascular diseases alone surpasses $200 billion annually in healthcare services, medications, and lost productivity. In recent years, the prevalence of obesity has exceeded 40% among U.S. adults, increasing the risk for heart disease, stroke, and Type 2 diabetes. In addition, colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable yet deadly cancers when screenings are delayed, while early detection can improve survival rates to over 90% in early stages. Medical practitioners also note that millions of adults miss recommended preventive screenings each year, often due to the lack of symptoms or postponement of routine check-ups.Approximately 38 million Americans are living with diabetes, with many cases undiagnosedMany of these conditions can be identified early through routine annual health screenings. “Chronic illnesses often develop silently,” said Omni Healthcare CEO, Dr Craig Deligdish . “By the time symptoms appear, the condition may already be advanced. Annual health screenings allow us to identify risk factors early and intervene before they become serious or life-threatening.”Routine annual health screenings typically include comprehensive physical exams, laboratory testing, cardiovascular risk assessments, metabolic evaluations, and age-appropriate cancer screenings. These evaluations not only detect disease but also help physicians guide patients on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and other modifiable risk factors.As Florida’s population ages, preventive care remains central to long-term community health outcomes. Healthcare leaders warn that skipping annual exams may result in later-stage diagnoses, more complex treatments, and higher medical costs.“An annual health check-up is one of the simplest yet most powerful steps individuals can take to protect their health,” says Dr. Craig Deligdish. Omni Healthcare continues to expand access to primary and preventive care services throughout Florida, encouraging patients to schedule yearly wellness visits and remain proactive about their long-term health.

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