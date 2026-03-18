Sports Talk Florida Exclusive: HearUSA’s Dr. Jorge Rey Urges Fans to Protect Their Hearing at NCAA Tournament Games

Dr. Jorge Rey of HearUSA gives some good tips to keep your hearing protected at the upcoming NCAA Tournament

Dr. Jorge Rey of HearUSA spoke about protecting your hearing at events like NCAA Tournament

I advocate for self-protection without shame. Protecting your hearing is essential for your long-term quality of life and your ability to communicate with your family.” — Dr. Jorge Rey

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protecting Your “Hearing Advantage” in Tampa for the NCAA First and Second RoundAs the Benchmark International Arena prepares to host a high-stakes slate of NCAA Tournament matchups this weekend, the pressure isn’t just on the players: it’s on the fans’ eardrums. With a lineup featuring the defending national champion Florida Gators, the high-octane Alabama Crimson Tide, and powerhouses like Texas Tech, Clemson, and Iowa, the noise levels in Tampa are expected to hit a fever pitch.But before you join the sea of Orange and Blue or Crimson and White, Dr. Jorge Rey of HearUSA has a critical scouting report for your hearing health. In a tournament where every possession counts, Dr. Rey argues that protecting your ears is the ultimate “home court advantage.”When the Gators take the court Friday night at 9:25 p.m. to begin their title defense, or when Alabama faces off against a gritty Hofstra squad, the indoor acoustics can turn a cheering section into a hazard zone.“Noise levels at these indoor games can reach up to 115 dB, and in some historic venues, we’ve even seen records of 130 dB,” says Dr. Rey. “To put that in sports terms, that’s like having a chainsaw or a jackhammer running right next to you for two hours. It’s a level of intensity comparable to an aircraft runway.”The “Injured List”: Tinnitus and Hearing LossFor fans of teams like Florida, Clemson and Iowa, who are used to the roar of outdoor football stadiums, the concentrated noise of an indoor basketball arena presents a unique risk. Dr. Rey notes that while a “win” lasts a lifetime, so can the damage.“If you experience ringing in your ears—tinnitus—or any abnormal sensation after the final buzzer, you should seek medical attention immediately,” Dr. Rey warns. “Early detection is key. Waiting for the condition to worsen only makes managing potential hearing loss more difficult. Don’t wait until you’re on the ‘injured list’ to see an audiologist for a comprehensive evaluation.”Your Game Day StrategyDr. Rey suggests a few tactical adjustments for fans attending the sessions in Tampa:Establish a Baseline: Much like a preseason physical, Dr. Rey recommends a hearing test before the NCAA tournament to establish a baseline for your health.Use Proper Equipment: Whether it’s custom plugs or over-the-counter protection, don’t go into the arena “unprotected.” For the youngest fans in the stands, Dr. Rey stresses the use of large noise-canceling headphones to prevent early damage.The “Media Timeout” for Your Ears:“Give your ears a break,” Dr. Rey emphasizes. “Even if it means stepping out to the concourse for 5 to 10 minutes during halftime or between games, that rest is vital. Even a short window of high exposure can be very detrimental.”Check Your Ticket Location: Before you head to your seat, be mindful of where the house speakers and sound systems are located. Staying away from these “hot zones” can save your hearing.No Room for StigmaIn the world of sports, toughness is often celebrated, but Dr. Rey—who uses hearing aids himself—says there is nothing “tough” about ignoring your health.“I advocate for self-protection without shame,” Dr. Rey asserts. “Don’t let peer pressure or the fear of looking different stop you from protecting your quality of life. The friends who mock the use of earplugs today may very well be the ones needing testing themselves tomorrow.”As the “Madness” descends on Tampa this weekend, make sure your focus stays on the bracket, not on a ringing in your ears. Protect your hearing now so you can hear the “One Shining Moment” montage for years to come.Click on the link to book a complimentary hearing screening at your local HearUSA center.For more coverage of the upcoming NCAA Tournament in Tampa and nationwide, check out Sports Talk Florida and the Sports Talk Media Network sites.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.