RxActuator Acquisition Disrupts Veterinary Care with Multispecies 'Hospital-at-Home' Infusion Platform

RxActuator Logo Veterinary clinic discharging of a dog patient to family with dog wearing RxActuator Mini-Infuser Recovering at home with family and the RxActuator Mini-Infuser®

Journey Legacy Partners acquires RxActuator to scale first non-powered, 48-hour wearable infusion system for multispecies home recovery

We’re at a tipping point where staffing shortages, rising costs, and capacity limits are accelerating outpatient care—bringing hospital-grade infusion into the home with better outcomes and confidence” — Jeff Journey, CEO, RxActuator

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Legacy Partners, LLC (JLP), a private investment and operating firm led by medical device and life sciences executive Jeff Journey, today announced the formation of Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc. (dba RxActuator) and the acquisition of 100% of the assets and intellectual property of RxActuator, Inc. and Medipacs.Backed by founder capital and execution-focused leadership, the acquisition marks the commercial relaunch of the RxActuator Mini-Infuser , a validated, commercial-stage platform positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding “hospital-at-home” movement in veterinary medicine.The RxActuator Mini-Infuser is the industry’s first wearable, disposable, non-powered continuous-rate infusion (CRI) system designed to bridge the gap between ICU-level care and the limitations of at-home oral dosing. The system enables reliable 48-hour continuous drug delivery for analgesics, antibiotics, and other critical therapies—allowing veterinarians to safely transition patients out of the clinic while improving patient comfort and outcomes.The device is powered by a patented, water-activated polymer actuator that delivers precise, constant-rate infusion without electronics, batteries, software, or programming—reducing complexity, cost, and failure risk. A secure mechanical locking mechanism further mitigates risks associated with controlled substances, supporting safe outpatient protocols.The platform has demonstrated real-world adoption, with approximately 500 units previously deployed across ~90 clinics in 26 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Australia. The acquisition includes proprietary polymer formulations, manufacturing tooling, clinical data, inventory, and global branding assets.The Mini-Infuser supports multiple clinical applications, including orthopedic recovery (e.g., TPLO procedures), time-dependent antimicrobial therapy, and hospice and palliative care, with planned expansion into equine medicine.Published pharmacokinetic (PK) studies demonstrate the system’s ability to maintain stable therapeutic drug concentrations over a 48-hour period, including:• Continuous pain management: Maintained steady-state plasma concentrations for hydromorphone above analgesic thresholds• Effective antimicrobial therapy: Maintained ceftazidime concentrations near target MIC (8 µg/mL) for 48 hours• Precise delivery: Constant-rate infusion of 10 mL over 48 hours with ±10% accuracyTo support clinical adoption and future expansion of indications for use, RxActuator is establishing a Clinical Advisory Board composed of leading veterinary Key Opinion Leaders across orthopedic surgery, oncology, and palliative care. Additional information is available at www.rx-actuator.com “We are entering the market at a clear inflection point where staffing shortages, rising costs, and capacity constraints are driving a shift toward outpatient care,” said Jeff Journey, CEO of RxActuator. “The Mini-Infuser enables that transition—moving infusion therapy into the home, unlocking ICU capacity, and delivering hospital-grade care with a better recovery experience for pets and greater peace of mind for their owners.”The company is executing a disciplined relaunch focused on scaling manufacturing, optimizing the supply chain, and reactivating commercial channels to meet demonstrated market demand.Execution-Focused LeadershipThe leadership team brings deep medical device, engineering, and commercial expertise:• Jeff Journey, CEO — 30+ years of leadership across Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, GE Aerospace, and the U.S. Air Force• Joshua Alcorn, Chief Commercial Officer — 15+ years of strategic healthcare, commercial, and operational leadership• Mark Banister, Consulting Technical Advisor — Original inventor of the core actuator technology and founder of RxActuator• Gary Knight, Consulting Technical Advisor — 35+ years of medical device engineering and manufacturing leadershipLed by a team with extensive experience across global medical device organizations, RxActuator is also engaging with a select group of strategic and high-conviction investors as part of its seed-stage financing.About RxActuator (Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc.)Operating under Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc., RxActuator is a medical device company advancing multispecies hospital-at-home care through wearable, single-use continuous infusion systems. The platform enables veterinarians to improve clinical outcomes, increase operational efficiency, and deliver a superior recovery experience for both patients and their owners.Website: https://www.rx-actuator.com

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